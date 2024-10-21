Styling Dr. Martens: 14 ways to wear the footwear classic this season

Instantly recognisable with their yellow stitching and thick soles, Doc Marten boots have come to represent individual style with a rebellious streak.

Known for being seriously tough and durable, they can be dragged through muddy fields with abandon, can survive being stomped on at gigs and are without doubt the safest shoe choice for dancing atop seriously sticky floors.

The history of the boot is actually very interesting. Dr. Klaus Maertens, was a 25 year old soldier recovering from a broken foot who created an air-cushioned sole that would be gentler on his fragile feet than traditional hard leather.

He teamed up with British shoe company Griggs (based in the Midlands) and the 1460 (named after the date of its creation: April 1st, 1960) was born.

© Manchester Daily Express Punks doing their thing in the 1980s, sporting Mohicans and Doc Martens boots.

For years, a functional item of footwear, during the 1960s the boot became a subculture staple. Pete Townshend from The Who was the first celebrity to don them, inspiring a generation of copycat fans.

The symbol of self expression that they came to represent soared over the next few decades. By the 1990s the brand was synonymous with festival culture and in the 2010s, they were a cornerstone of Indie Sleaze.

© Jeff Kravitz Demi Moore looking the epitome of 90s grunge in 1993

Celebrity fans include Bella Hadid, Selena Gomez and Kendall Jenner. Hailey Bieber is also partial to pairing hers with rigid denim and preppy knits.

© NBC Will Smith in The Fresh Prince of Bel Air wearing a pair of the boots in 1990

A timeless classic that always feels modern, thanks to its spot on the peripheries of mainstream society, there are many ways to wear Dr. Martens boots and shoes, and for Autumn Winter 2024, we have all the inspiration you need right here...

1/ 14 © Edward Berthelot With Grown-Up Knits It would be so easy to pair this soft khaki two-piece with brown suede boots, or a black spiky kitten heel, so we applaud this fashion week guest for opting for robust DMs instead.

2/ 14 © David Dee Delgado With an Exaggerated Dress One of the most perfect examples of Wrong Shoe Theory we've ever seen, executed here by Rivki Rabinowitz in a Raxxy skirt (worn as a dress.)

3/ 14 © Daniel Zuchnik With Long Shorts The mercury might be dropping but it doesn't mean that you can't expose a sliver of skin here and there. Combat the cold climate by pairing knee high boots with long socks and fun knitted accessories.

4/ 14 © Edward Berthelot With a Sharp Suit Singlehandedly disputing any allegations that Doc Martens can't look professional, we love this Patou three-piece paired with the chunky classics.

5/ 14 © Gotham With Bleached Denim It was only a matter of time before Bella Hadid popped up in this gallery, and honestly we struggled to only use one pic of our favourite supermodel, but we love the stark bleached denim here with silver accessories.

6/ 14 © Daniel Zuchnik With Romantic Layers This sumptuous outfit was spotted outside the Sacai show in Paris. The silhouette is soft and feminine, but the monochrome colour palette plus boots add edge.

7/ 14 © Christian Vierig With Knee High Socks Knee high socks are our Autumn/Winter go-to accessory, not just because they look wonderful, but also because they keep us from getting too goose-pimpley.

8/ 14 © Edward Berthelot With Legwarmers Legwarmers pliéd into style during the Balletcore craze that swept over us last year. Well don't retire them just yet, they work just as well with big fat soles as they do delicate ballet pumps.

9/ 14 © Edward Berthelot With Abstract Prints We could write a thesis about this look - the rebelliously clashing prints in harmonious tones, the use of texture - straggly knits vs smooth leather. 10/10.

10/ 14 © Jeremy Moeller With a Belt Bag This look leans towards the workwear origins of the 1460 boot. Note the comfortable cut of the trousers and the practicality of the belt bag.

11/ 14 © Edward Berthelot With Cargo Pants Some things just go together as smoothly as a hot crumpet and melted butter don't they? We feel the same about these relaxed fit combat trousers and ankle boots.

12/ 14 © Edward Berthelot With a Racing Jacket Oh what we'd do to get our hands on a racing jacket as glorious as this one. We're also fans of the cable knit socks and ladylike pearl accessories.

13/ 14 © Gotham With Sheer Tights Olivia Rodrigo is a mega Doc Martens fan, often spotted sporting the brand, but we love this classic iteration with sheer tights, white socks and a good old plaid mini.