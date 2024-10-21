Styling Dr. Martens: 14 ways to wear the footwear classic this season

Instantly recognisable with their yellow stitching and thick soles, Doc Marten boots have come to represent individual style with a rebellious streak.
Known for being seriously tough and durable, they can be dragged through muddy fields with abandon, can survive being stomped on at gigs and are without doubt the safest shoe choice for dancing atop seriously sticky floors.
The history of the boot is actually very interesting. Dr. Klaus Maertens, was a 25 year old soldier recovering from a broken foot who created an air-cushioned sole that would be gentler on his fragile feet than traditional hard leather.
He teamed up with British shoe company Griggs (based in the Midlands) and the 1460 (named after the date of its creation: April 1st, 1960) was born.
For years, a functional item of footwear, during the 1960s the boot became a subculture staple. Pete Townshend from The Who was the first celebrity to don them, inspiring a generation of copycat fans.
The symbol of self expression that they came to represent soared over the next few decades. By the 1990s the brand was synonymous with festival culture and in the 2010s, they were a cornerstone of Indie Sleaze.
A timeless classic that always feels modern, thanks to its spot on the peripheries of mainstream society, there are many ways to wear Dr. Martens boots and shoes, and for Autumn Winter 2024, we have all the inspiration you need right here...
1/14
With Grown-Up Knits
It would be so easy to pair this soft khaki two-piece with brown suede boots, or a black spiky kitten heel, so we applaud this fashion week guest for opting for robust DMs instead.
2/14
With an Exaggerated Dress
One of the most perfect examples of Wrong Shoe Theory we've ever seen, executed here by Rivki Rabinowitz in a Raxxy skirt (worn as a dress.)
3/14
With Long Shorts
The mercury might be dropping but it doesn't mean that you can't expose a sliver of skin here and there. Combat the cold climate by pairing knee high boots with long socks and fun knitted accessories.
4/14
With a Sharp Suit
Singlehandedly disputing any allegations that Doc Martens can't look professional, we love this Patou three-piece paired with the chunky classics.
5/14
With Bleached Denim
It was only a matter of time before Bella Hadid popped up in this gallery, and honestly we struggled to only use one pic of our favourite supermodel, but we love the stark bleached denim here with silver accessories.
6/14
With Romantic Layers
This sumptuous outfit was spotted outside the Sacai show in Paris. The silhouette is soft and feminine, but the monochrome colour palette plus boots add edge.
7/14
With Knee High Socks
Knee high socks are our Autumn/Winter go-to accessory, not just because they look wonderful, but also because they keep us from getting too goose-pimpley.
8/14
With Legwarmers
Legwarmers pliéd into style during the Balletcore craze that swept over us last year. Well don't retire them just yet, they work just as well with big fat soles as they do delicate ballet pumps.
9/14
With Abstract Prints
We could write a thesis about this look - the rebelliously clashing prints in harmonious tones, the use of texture - straggly knits vs smooth leather. 10/10.
10/14
With a Belt Bag
This look leans towards the workwear origins of the 1460 boot. Note the comfortable cut of the trousers and the practicality of the belt bag.
11/14
With Cargo Pants
Some things just go together as smoothly as a hot crumpet and melted butter don't they? We feel the same about these relaxed fit combat trousers and ankle boots.
12/14
With a Racing Jacket
Oh what we'd do to get our hands on a racing jacket as glorious as this one. We're also fans of the cable knit socks and ladylike pearl accessories.
13/14
With Sheer Tights
Olivia Rodrigo is a mega Doc Martens fan, often spotted sporting the brand, but we love this classic iteration with sheer tights, white socks and a good old plaid mini.
14/14
With Fuzzy Outerwear
The black version of the boots may get the most airtime, but don't sleep on the attention grabbing white version. Best of all, it doesn't matter if they get scuffed up, that only enhances their innate rebelliousness. Team with a fuzzy coat and plough on.
