Kim Kardashian’s XL bag is the fluffy staple we needed

Kim Kardashian’s is the epitome of chic absurdity. From latex Balenciaga catsuits to vintage couture, her wardrobe is a blend of feline glamour, Yeezy minimalism and archival pieces plucked straight from fashion history.

While she’s most commonly associated with hype brands, the star does champion the emerging design on occasion. Most notably, via her accessories.

Last week, Kim was spotted out and about in Los Angeles while attending her son’s basketball game. For the low-key occasion, she wore a personalised white tank top with a halterneck silhouette and her name carved out in cursive, crystal-dotted lettering across the front.

© Getty The star was seen in LA sporting the shearling bag

The thoroughly Y2K piece was teamed with some low-slung tracksuit bottoms in grey, complete with an oversized, baggy silhouette.

Clearly, XL aesthetics were on the influencer’s brain when she got dressed that morning. Over her shoulder was hooked an unmissable, fuzzy bag hailing from American brand ERL. Coined the ‘Shearling Messenger Bag,’ the black accessory is crafted in California from hand-aged shearling and features a front flap closure, a crossbody strap and a rubber luggage tag. It currently retails on the brand’s website for £1,436 and is available to pre-order.

© Getty Kim owns the shearling accessory in two colourways

ERL is a Venice Beach cool meets nostalgic Americana house, blending laid-back surfer vibes with youthful exuberance. Known for its playful takes on quilted textures, bold colour blocking, and layered silhouettes, ERL embraces both retro and futuristic aesthetics with a Californian twist.

The Kardashian completed her daywear attire by wearing her dark hair down loose and shielded her face from the Cali rays with some black sunglasses.

Kim previously sported the brand’s identical bag in a radiant mustard hue. She wore the piece back in late September, teamed with a white athleisure look and sandals. Her hair was styled in a slicked-back bun, looking cosy yet cool in the tracksuit joggers and vest.