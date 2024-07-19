Rita Ora just jumped on summer's hottest eyewear trend

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



If you’re a full-fledged fashion obsessive like myself and the rest of the H!Fashion office, you’ll likely have noticed that the it-girls are loving a particular shade of sunglasses and Rita Ora just added her name to the list.

© Instagram / @typebea Chic is an understatement

Spotted yesterday on her haircare brand TYPEA’s Instagram, Rita posed in a set of sunshine yellow shades, a buttery-toned overcoat and a beige cap, showing off her new branded drink bottle which is coincidentally also in a dreamy pastel yellow hue.

Fans of both the songstress and actress were quick to leave their opinions in the comment section, many leaving a slew of yellow emojis while others informed the singer that they “need this whole look.”

© Instagram / @ritaora This isn't the first time Rita has donned the spectacle style

Both buttery and sunshine tones of the bold hue have been taking over the fashion world for a while now, seen donned in dress form by certified cool-girls, twinset suits by the fashion elite and the whos who of the style sphere. Our Style Writer Chloe Gallacher says that the key is “Nailing the styling is the main component. We’ve seen street stylers go all out with a head-to-toe suit, whereas others have opted for just an accessory as a way to ease into the trend. And it doesn’t always have to be paired with similarly lighter tones, think outside the box and bring in blacks and browns, or go bold and pair with brighter colours to really make it pop.”

© Instagram / @ritaora The girl loves a yellow toned moment and who can blame her

Rita isn’t the only famed face obsessed with the sunglass shade, Emily Ratajkowski, Lucy Boynton, Carole Middleton and Cardi B (talk about range) have all been spotted wearing their own variations in the past few weeks. H!Fashion’s go-to office cool-girl Tania Leslau says “The key to wearing yellow shades is simple. Don’t take yourself too seriously. Take the array of famous faces who have worn the traffic-stopping specs. Dua Lipa, Cara Delevigne, the Biebs. Subtly isn’t exactly in their DNA.”

MORE: How to style pastel yellow in 2024

RELATED: Rita Ora's blue hotpants and sheer tights combo is bang on trend for SS24

If you’re yet to get your hands on a set of yellow-toned sunnies, or are sitting on the fence with a pair in a basket, might we suggest that Rita has never run us astray before, so click that purchase button and treat yourself to a little stylish accessory.