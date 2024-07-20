Rita Ora's bold yellow bikini is bang on trend for SS24

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Honestly, the only thing we love more than Rita Ora's eclectic and cool-girl-coded fashion agenda is her Tiktok account, which often includes the same amount of sartorial greatness but with an injection of humour, sass or iconic BTS content.

In her latest video on the video app, she hopped on the 'Apple' dance trend started by TikTok choreographer Kelley Heyer, to a song of the same name by Charli XCX, which has become a viral sensation over recent weeks.

In a place somewhere far hotter, sunnier and aesthetically pleasing than London right now, the Praising You singer danced poolside in a deep yellow triangle bikini top and matching string bottoms.

We called it back in January that yellow would be an SS24 trend after seeing brands including Loewe, Bally and Proenza Schouler flaunt mellow, buttery shades down the catwalk, but as the season has gone on, it has clearly become the colour of the season.

Fashionistas including Maya Jama, Lily James, Lila Moss and Emily Ratajkowski are just a few who've embraced the colour this season with a stellar selection of street style and special occasion outfits, whilst yellow sunglasses have also become the latest it-girl accessory.

"The honied hue has been championed by fellow luxury labels, such as Jacquemus who currently stock EmRata’s go-to pastel Les Lunettes Ovalo Oval Sunglasses," explained H Fashion's Tania Leslau, "Yellow shades also sashayed down the recent SS25 runways of Dolce & Gabbana Kids and Zimmerman Resort, appealing to two very different target markets with equally excellent taste in accessories."

© Instagram / @typebea Yellow is Rita's colour right now

Rita has also proven that she is completely on board with the yellow sunnies trend this season. Spotted on her haircare brand Typebea's Instagram yesterday, she posed in a set of sunshine yellow shades, a buttery-toned overcoat and a beige cap.

It's clear that yellow hues are the way to go for the rest of the summer...