Princess Kate's go-to accessories brand is launching headbands, and they're perfect for summer

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Luxury British label Camilla Elphick has announced that it is launching its first-ever headwear collection, marking the first move in the expansion of its accessories range.

The brand, initially founded as a footwear brand by eponymous designer Camilla Elphick in 2014, has been a celebrity favourite since its early days. However, in recent years, it has skyrocketed in popularity thanks to the Princess of Wales wearing two of its signature pieces within 12 months.

The Headband Collection comes off the back of the success of its first accessories range - the belt collection. Its inaugural headpiece, the 'Esme', is an elegant, woven raffia headband with twists to create volume.

Arriving in a range of colours from neutral to blue, they're suitable for every occasion this summer, from Ascot to Wimbledon to weddings. The label will also be launching a handbag collection later this year, in time for the AW24 season.

© Camilla Elphick Camilla Elphick is launching its first headband range © Camilla Elphick The 'Esme' raffia piece will be available to shop from June 7th

Fashion and royal fans alike were stunned when Princess Kate chose to pair a sleeveless A-line midi dress with flat shoes instead of her signature wedges, to attend the Royal Charity Polo Cup in July 2022.

Her shoe of choice? Camilla Elphick's signature two-tone summer flats, the 'Alicia's' which, unsurprisingly, then flew off the shelves. Reminiscent of Chanel's classic two-tone pumps but with a contemporary twist and at a fraction of the price, it's no surprise that the style highlighted by the princess became a hit within fashion circles.

MORE: The 7 best designer hat brands for weddings and races in 2024

READ: Gorgeous race-day hairstyles you can style under a fascinator or hat

© Getty Princess Kate wore a statement Camilla Elphick pearl belt and pastel pink suit from Alexander McQueen last May

Kate wearing an independent brand once is enough for it to go viral, but last year in May during her visit to the Foundling Museum, she once again wore a Camilla Elphick piece.

This time she paired a candyfloss pink power suit from Alexander McQueen and a matching pastel silk blouse, with a white belt from the label featuring its signature pearl buckle.

OUTFITS: 5 Ascot outfit ideas that are actually pretty major for 2024

With the brand being a firm favourite of the princesses, plus with the headband retailing at just £60, we'd suggest running, not walking to bag one when they're available. The collection will be available to shop online from Friday June 7.