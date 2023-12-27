What's on our fashion editors 2024 fashion bingo cards

2023 was the year of the girl, Balenciaga bought back oversized dad shoes, bows had every fashion fanatic in a choke hold, kitten heels ruled the catwalk and polar opposites collaborated to bring us Swarovski crystal-adorned bodysuits, Big Mac Crocs and much, much more.

With only 4 more days until the New Year, it’s only fitting that we make a few fashion assumptions for 2024. From purple colourways to hair gems and North West's potential fashion label, here’s everything on my fashion bingo card for 2024…

Flats are here to stay

© Betül Gedik Comfortable and cute

2023 saw a rise in ballet flats causing a surge in comfortable footwear around the world. For 2024 I predict that ballet flats will continue their reign as queen of the shoe sphere, however, I think flat shoes in all silhouettes will take pride of place on both fashion runways and stylish city sidewalks.

Track pants are the new suit pant

© Alexa Chung Alexa's getting ahead of the trend already

The rise of comfortable fashion will continue to rise this year, and chic track pants are a one-way ticket to achieving just that. Pairing straight-legged track pants with a dressy top, blazer and pair of flats is set to be cultivatedly cool.

North West will start her own fashion brand

© Kim Kardashian North wore her dad Kanye's Met Gala jacket to Christmas this year

It wouldn’t be a bingo card without a new Kardashian-Jenner-West brand and this year I think it’s going to be North’s turn. Aunty Kylie recently launched her namesake fashion brand Khy, and by the looks of it, things aren’t going as well as Kris probably thought. Over the last year, we’ve seen a lot more of North West on social media, curating her own fits from her stylish parent's archives, which leads me to believe she will create her own namesake brand for tweens.

Puma will trump Adidas and Nike for the coolest sports brand

© Raymond Hall Emily Ratajkowski out and about wearing the world's hottest new sneaker, the Puma Sparco Speedcat

Move over Adidas and Nike, Puma is coming for your most popular sportswear crown. For years both Adidas and Nike have taken out the top spots, collaborating with luxury fashion giants such as Gucci and Balenciaga, but I think Puma has a few tricks up their sleeves. We’ve already seen the Speedcat trainer worn by Emily Ratajkowski, Rhianna just dropped a recent Fenty collab and Dua Lipa is continuing her partnership. I don’t know about you but I think that's grounds for a bingo card entry.

Vans will be back in fashion

© Lindsay Vrčkovnik Fashion influencer Lindsay Vrčkovnik proving that Vans can be cute

Over the last few months, I have seen a rise in Vans being styled by some of my favourite fashion influencers as well as business mogul Kim Kardashian and I am here for it. I for one am on the hunt for a sneaker that is different from every other style on the street and I think Vans have the potential to be my new go-to.

Purple will be the most trending colourway

© Gilbert Flores If anyone can make a trend happen it's Rhi

Pantone recently released that the colour ‘Peach Fuzz’ is set to be the most trending colourway of 2024 but I disagree. My bet is that purple in all hues will be everywhere in the fashion sphere this year and Rhianna’s recent outfit combo proves my point perfectly.

AI Fashion

© @hey_reilly Instagram handle @hey_reilly have been making convincing AI fashion ensemble's for years

A no-brainer to all, AI is at an all-time high and it’s only set to get more advanced. This year I think we will see AI introduced into luxury fashion. The potential for completely AI-generated collections and limited releases will shape the modern industry.

2024 will be even more girly than 2023

© Cecilie Bahnsen More bows, more frills, more girl energy

It's been one hell of a girly year and things are only going to get more bow-tiful. Frills, lace, pink, peplums and Peter Pan collars are set to rain heavily and we should all have a cute coquette umbrella at the ready.

Move over micro’s, big bags are in

© izzipoopi Micro bags are cute but practicality is stylish too

It’s gotten to the point where bags have gotten so small that they’re closer in size to earrings than an essentials holder. I for one love a tiny bag but I think it’s time that large and in-charge arm candy makes a comeback. Let's make carrying books, portable chargers, umbrellas, a change of clothes and lots of snacks for nights out chic again.