Queen Rania's White House visit outfit was an ode to British Royal style

If there's one royal who is a constant on our style radar it is Queen Rania of Jordan.

Time and time again the Jordian Queen has proved her stylish status, often donning elegant, sophisticated and often edgy ensembles while out on official royal occasions. Just yesterday she proved her stature in the style game yet again, donning a designer power suit complete with a secret British homage.

© Instagram / @queenrania Queen Rania is currently in the US on royal business

The fashion-forward imperial chose to don an Alexander McQueen wool blazer and matching trousers combo to accompany her husband King Abdullah II of Jordan in Washington DC yesterday. She accessories her business chic look with a pair of Dior leather pumps and a woven Bottega Veneta handbag.

On first look, the two-tone blazer looks to be half black pinstripe fabric and half colour-blocked grey wool, but upon further inspection, the grey-toned textile is actually Prince of Wales Check, one of the world's most notable, elegant and well-respected patterns.

What is Prince of Wales Check?

Visually the checkered pattern consists of both small and large crisscrossing lines which ultimately form squares in multiple different sizes.

The checkered pattern dates back to the 19th century, first worn by Edward VII, when he was the Prince of Wales. Since its inception, the print has been a status symbol amongst the dapper dandies and the English elite.

In today's world, the Prince of Wales Check remains one of the fashion sphere's most acclaimed patterns, used by designer fashion houses like Dior, Prada and Gucci season after season, year after year.

© Tim Graham Lady Di's style game was unmatched

Queen Raina isn't the first royal to sport the woven print on the world stage. Princess Diana was also a lover, donning a skirt and blazer at Paddington Station back in 1988.

© Jeremy Selwyn Princess Kate followed in her mother-in-law's footsteps with this look

Princess Kate is also a fan, wearing a dress made from the patterned fabric back in October of 2014.

Could Queen Rania bring Prince of Wales Check into the mainstream fashion world? I guess we'll have to wait and see.