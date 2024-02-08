Queen Rania gives a tailoring masterclass in £4400 coat at King Abdullah's Silver Jubilee

Queen Rania of Jordan has an impeccably refined, ultra-elegant style agenda.

The stylish royal is recognised for wearing effortlessly chic designer labels - 'quiet luxury' one might say.

To celebrate her husband King Abdullah II's silver jubilee, the fashion icon stepped out at Raghadan Palace in Amman, and stunned in a Dior coat that we quite literally can't get enough of.

© Instagram/@queenrania Rania nailed understated glamour in tailored Dior coat

Rania shared a series of (impeccably stylish) images from the King's anniversary on Instagram saying: "A leader blessed with a great people, and a people blessed with a great leader; together, 25 years of giving to this beloved country. From the Silver Jubilee Flag raising ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of His Majesty’s ascension to the Throne"

Schooling us in elevated outerwear tailoring, the Queen oozed sophistication in the Coat with Criss Cross Collar by Dior.

© Instagram/@queenrania Queen Rania walking with Prince Hussein and his wife, Princess Rajwa

The coat which the brand says on its website is "is inspired by House archives" effortlessly blends modern tailoring with a timeless silhouette. The wool felt coat boats a fit and flare shape to define the waist, and the pièce de résistance - a buttoned criss-cross collar that makes it stand out from the crowd.

© Instagram/@queenrania Rania paired her Dior coat with a Louis Vuitton handbag

Queen Rania paired her delectable coat with the Chain It bag from Louis Vuitton and sunglasses from Oliver People's collaboration with Brunello Cuccinelli. She finished off the look with her signature brunette tresses curled and cascading down her back - the royal definition of a movie star.

A fit and flare silhouette was also on Princess Rajwa's agenda for yesterday's event. She epitomised understated glamour in a navy crew neck dress from Me+Em - a British designer adored by the Princess of Wales.

© Instagram @queenrania/Royal Hashemite Court Princess Rajwa stunned in a dress by Me+Em

It was a seriously fashionable affair, which saw Rania's daughter Princess Salma wearing a vintage coat from Louis Vuitton's F/W 2001 collection (yes, we also refuse to believe that was 23 years ago), and Princess Iman wore a fringed Alaia coat.

© Instagram/ @queenrania Iman wore a fringed grey Alaia coat whilst Salma wore vintage Louis Vuitton

If ultra-chic style inspiration is what you're looking for, look no further than the Jordanian royal famil