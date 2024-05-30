Zoë Kravitz was just announced as Jessica McCormack's inaugural brand ambassador

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Actress, model and global It-girl Zoë Kravitz has been announced as the first-ever brand ambassador for British luxury jeweller Jessica McCormack.

Alongside notable faces including the Duchess of Sussex, Lily James, Victoria Beckham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley who are fans of Jessica's namesake label, the brand explained that Lenny Kravitz's daughter herself is also an avid champion of its designs which ignited her new role, flipping the classic celebrity ambassador-brand relationship on its head.

"I genuinely love Jessica and her jewellery“ Zoe said of the partnership, “As two female creatives, we have a mutual love and respect for each other's work."

Based in London's prestigious Mayfair, Jessica is recognised for her dazzling diamonds that are as suitable for every day as they are for special occasions - who doesn't want to get their wear out of their bijoux?

"To have Zoë working with us out of a genuine love for the jewellery and our craft is such an honour," Jessica said, "I couldn't be more thrilled and inspired for the future."

In another 'first' for that brand, the partnership coincides with its store opening in 2025 on Madison Avenue in New York - its first brick-and-mortar store outside of the UK since launching in 2008.

© Jessica McCormack Zoë is Jessica McCormack's first-ever brand ambassador

Leonie Brantberg, CEO of the brand said: "Appointing Zoë Kravitz as our first global ambassador is an exciting step forward for Jessica McCormack as we plan our US expansion with the opening of our first overseas store in New York in 2025."

"Zoë is a rare creative talent, and her authentic endorsement of the brand is a tribute to Jessica's talent and craft. She perfectly embodies the modern spirit and style of Jessica McCormack, and we're delighted to have her on board."