The 10 Best dressed celebrities at San Sebastian Film Festival 2024

The San Sebastián International Film Festival (SSIFF) is a cinematic gem tucked away in the stunning coastal city of Donostia-San Sebastián, Spain.

Every September, this festival lights up the Basque Country with the glitz and glamour of global cinema. But it’s not just the location that makes this event a must-see... it is one of only 14 "A" category film festivals in the world, rubbing shoulders with heavyweights like Cannes and Venice.

Since its inception in 1953, the festival has showcased some of the most iconic moments in film history, including the European premiere of Star Wars and the international unveiling of Alfred Hitchcock's Vertigo, with the director himself in attendance. Over the years, it has also launched the careers of legendary filmmakers like Francis Ford Coppola, Pedro Almodóvar, and Bong Joon-ho. Despite its world-class status, SSIFF maintains a unique, laid-back vibe that blends the excitement of big premieres with the charm of local Basque culture.

This year at the San Sebastián International Film Festival (SSIFF), Cate Blanchett was honoured with the prestigious Donostia Lifetime Achievement Award, recognising her incredible contributions to the film industry. Blanchett became visibly emotional as she accepted this latest accolade on stage, adding yet another milestone to her stellar career. She shared the spotlight with two other cinematic powerhouses: Spanish actor Javier Bardem and legendary filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar, who were also celebrated this year.

The Donostia Award has a rich history of being given to some of the most iconic stars in film history, including Bette Davis, Lauren Bacall and Meryl Streep. Scroll on to see Cate's stunning acceptance outfit as well as some of the other incredible gowns and ensembles that graced the San Sebastián red carpet this year...

San Sebastian Film Festival 2024 Best Dressed:

1/ 11 © Carlos Alvarez Penélope Cruz Romantic vibes were in full swing as Penélope Cruz attended the opening ceremony of the 72nd San Sebastian International Film Festival. The actress donned white lace gown, featuring a black bow accent for contrast. The sheer, textured details gave it a vintage feel, not to mention the fit-and-flare silhouette. Paired with minimal accessories and beach waves, this look was all about understated elegance.



2/ 11 © Carlos Alvarez Cate Blanchett A true golden goddess moment, Cate Blanchett attended the Rumours premiere in an intricately embroidered gown that shimmered with all-over embellishments. The high neck and full sleeves added a regal touch, while the sheer fabric created an ethereal vibe. This red carpet look was nothing short of enchanting,.



3/ 11 © Europa Press Entertainment Lupita Nyong’o Lupita Nyong’o truly turned heads when she stepped out for her screening of The Wild Robot at Teatro Victoria Eugenia. Her red lace Dolce & Gabbana corset gown was bold and fierce. The sheer lace detail and flowing skirt added softness, while the structured bodice brought in a strong, seductive edge. Paired with a rose flower choker, it was a stunning mix of romantic and daring.

4/ 11 © JB Lacroix Macarena García Macarena García's emerald-green satin dress with a daring midriff cutout was all about drama and flow. With long sleeves and an asymmetrical hemline, it perfectly combined elegance with just the right amount of edge.

5/ 11 © Carlos Alvarez Mireia Oriol Mireia Oriol attends the Soy Nevenka premiere in a sweet yet sophisticated, textured pink floral mini dress. The pastel colour palette, paired with white tights and black accents on the shoes, made it whimsical yet refined, while the structured cape-style top gave it a vintage nod.

6/ 11 © Carlos Alvarez Alba Planas Edgy, dramatic, and slightly gothic, Alba Planas' ensemble featured a high-fashion black lace top with voluminous ruffled sleeves, balanced by tailored black trousers. The structured yet soft textures created a dynamic contrast, making the look both playful and serious for the La Virgen Roja premiere.





7/ 11 © Carlos Alvarez Chacha Huang Chacha Huang fused bold artistry with a modern silhouette, in this graphic mini dress at the Emmanuelle photocall. The black mesh overlay gave the eye-print a sheer, futuristic twist. Paired with white tights and metallic heels, her look felt streetwear-inspired with a dash of runway-ready glamour.

8/ 11 © Carlos Alvarez Macarena García Macarena García elevated casual chic to new heights with this The Dior knit and classic wide-leg dark denim. Her effortless outfit with its laid-back vibes, was perfect for her seaside photocall, topped off with a timeless Lady Dior handbag.

9/ 11 © JB Lacroix Lupita Nyong'o Simple but stunning, Lupita Nyong'o attended The Wild Robot photocall in a fitted brown knit dress from PH5. The spaghetti straps and minimalistic design were elevated by a unique, almost abstract trompe-l’oeil and floral motif.

10/ 11 © Carlos Alvarez Patricia Lopez Arnaiz Effortless minimalism took center stage with Patricia Lopez Arnaiz's chic black tank paired with high-waisted, wide-leg cream trousers. The contrasting hues made this outfit pop, while the relaxed tailoring kept it polished yet comfortable.

