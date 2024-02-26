Who will replace Margaret Zhang at Vogue China?

Vogue China’s Editor-in-Chief Margaret Zhang has announced her resignation.

The news comes just months after British Vogue declared that Edward Enninful would be stepping down from his Editor-in-Chief position, two extremely influential icons who have changed both the media landscape and fashion sphere for the better.

While both have left their positions to pursue other ventures, we can’t help but wonder who might be the successor of Margaret's Vogue China throne.

© Edward Berthelot Margaret Zhang has been named one of the fashion world's 'ones to watch' since she started her career

“As we kick off a transformative Year of the Dragon, I’m excited to announce that I have decided to wrap up with Vogue and jump into the next chapter of my career.”

Posting to her Instagram account earlier this morning, Margaret made an announcement explaining her departure and what her future holds, saying “Beyond my final June Issue, I’m very much looking forward to working with you all in my new ventures.”

She continued to mention how proud she is to have been part of such a “radical evolution” over the last three years, “becoming a multimedia bridge for creative culture - China to the world, the world to China. Never before have we seen so much Chinese creativity showcased across the global network of Vogue editions. The legacy of these achievements is a testament to the Vogue China team’s belief in excellence and innovation.”

Who is Margaret Zhang?

© Valentina Frugiuele Margaret's blue hair is just as iconic as her

You’ve likely seen the style maven's blue hair either sitting front row at designer shows or in a round-up of the most stylish street style looks from fashion month. Before she took the role of Vogue's youngest-ever Editor-in-Chief, the 30-year-old created a name for herself in the filmmaking, modelling and influencing spheres.

Born in Australia to Chinese parents, Margaret quickly became one of the world's most-followed bloggers as a teenager, later swapping out her keyboard for a camera, pursuing her love for photography and filmmaking. After a successful few years as a model, film-maker, photographer and influencer the then 27-year-old was appointed as Vogue China’s Editor-in-Chief back in 2021.

© Claudio Lavenia Margaret has recently been on the ground at Milan Fashion Week

Although the new Vogue China Editor-in-Chief is yet to be officially named, we can’t help but wait in anticipation as Margaret Zhang leaves incredibly big, incredibly chic shoes to fill.