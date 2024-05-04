Bella Hadid dons sultry leather cut-out trousers for date night with boyfriend Adan Banuelos

Last night our favourite stylish ‘it girl’ Bella Hadid leaned into her edgy side for dinner with her cowboy beau and we’re seriously obsessed.

The model, fashion mogul and recent fragrance brand founder swapped out her sheer nude vintage Dior dress for a sleek pair of skin-tight leather pants, complete with striking side cut-out features.

MORE: Bella Hadid is living out her office siren summer – and we're in awe

RELATED: Bella Hadid's sheer nude dress is a vintage Dior treasure

© Getty Talk about stylish couple goals

She paired her motorcycle-esque trousers with a plain white tank top, a black leather jacket, square-toed flat boots and a set of chunky gold rings. For glam, the supermodel and little sister to Gigi Hadid chose a smokey eye look and a nude gloss lip. Her date night hairstyle of choice was a side parted half-up-half-down look with face-framing wispy strands.

© Getty The couple look happier than ever together

Since the launch of her hydrating, alcohol-free, essential oil fragrances earlier this week Bella has been seen out and about in New York sporting some seriously killer ensembles, including a head-to-toe office siren Gucci look, proving that no matter her current career venture, she will always remain a style muse in the eyes of many.

© Getty Her second leather pant look of the week

This wasn’t the first pair of fitted leather pants Bella wore this week, leading us to believe that the statement trouser style is most definitely one of her favourites. She paired her second pair with a plain white tank top, cowboy boots and a pair of transparent glasses.

Unsurprising to many, Bella’s style switch-up coincides with her relationship timeline with Adan, who is rarely seen without both a cowboy hat and boots. We don’t know about you but we’re living for Bella’s edgy era and can only hope that it sticks around long enough to curate a healthy-looking Pinterest inspo board.