Anya Taylor Joy, Florence Pugh, Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet: The Dune: Part Two NYC premiere was another win for fashion lovers

Just when we thought the Dune: Part Two press trip couldn't serve any more looks, the star-studded squad showed up to the New York premiere, all donning jaw-dropping ensembles.

Just last week Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet made headlines for sporting matching pastel-hued leather jumpsuits from Juun. J's SS24 RTW collection. The week before that Zendaya broke the internet with her metal robot suit from Mugler’s Fall-Winter 1995 couture collection, while Anya Taylor-Joy kept things ethereal in a hooded white gown.

For what feels like months, each and every cast member has donned some of their most daring looks to date and the recent New York City leg of the promotional circuit seems to be no different.

Florence loves an open-back gown

Florence Pugh opted for a silver pleated metallic gown from Valentino's SS24 Couture collection, pairing her high-neck frock with a striking silver manicure, Ana Khouri earrings and a futuristic eye makeup look.

Zendaya truly is the queen of red carpet-style

Queen Z traded in her robo suit for a Stéphane Rolland SS24 Couture dress, complete with intricate cut-out detailing that exposed her belly button. She accessorised the white long-sleeve gown with Bulgari rings and a voluminous hair look and middle parting.

The hair in this look is everything
Anya proved that beauty really is pain

Anya Taylor-Joy decided to don a polar opposite look from her angelic white look last week, this time sporting a Maison Margiela SS24 Couture gold gown complete with a black sheer overdress. The star posted the behind-the-scenes of the look on her Instagram, showing her 10.2 million followers just how tight the corset undergarment really was.

Did Timothée just make leather on leather a thing?

Timothée Chalamet made a statement in a full leather Prada look, reinforcing the idea that he is the king of skinny silhouette trousers.

Austin loves a tailored two-piece suit

Austin Butler kept his red carpet ensemble sleek and sophisticated in a Haider Ackermann white crop blazer and black suit trousers. His white button-up undershirt was embellished with black silver cuffs.

We can’t be too sure if this is the last of the star-studded cast's press looks, but we can safely say that we’re hoping things aren't over just yet as this tour has single-handedly fuelled our fashion cups for the foreseeable future...