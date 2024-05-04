Emily Ratajkowski just wore a plunging neckline gown in spring's most notable hue

As we all know, model, mother and author Emily Ratajkowski is the queen of street-style dressing, often championing new trends, styling old wardrobe favourites and everything in between while on her daily hot girl walks in The Big Apple.

Just yesterday the Jacquemus muse posted a series of images to her 29.9 million Instagram followers, swapping out her model off-duty baby tee and low-rise shorts for an opulent silk gown in the most enviable butter-yellow shade.

© Instagram / @emrata Her dazzling gown fit her like a glove

The silky yellow dress in question was tailored to Emily’s killer physique and fit like an absolute glove. Em decided to pair her lower-than-low neckline ensemble with a pair of opulent twinkling crystal earrings and an oversized precious stone ring.

For glam, the Victoria's Secret model spiced things up with a voluminous side-part hairstyle complete with tapered bangs. She matched her dark brunette locks to her lip shade, emphasising her natural pout with a dark brown-hued liner.

© Instagram / @emrata Em really channelled her inner Marilyn Monroe lastnight

Emily wore the seriously chic ensemble to attend The King's Trust gala in New York, which was also attended by famed faces including Kate Moss, Lionel Richie, Charlotte Tilbury and Ashley Graham.

The comment section of her post was of course filled with more heart-eye emojis than a regular human can count while a few famed friends, including Elsa Hosk left a simple “Gorgeous!”

© Instagram / @emrata She paired her gown with a pair of dazzling earrings

This is the first time we’ve seen EmRata sport an elegant ensemble in a while as she’s usually advocating for casual off-duty city-slicking looks, however, we can’t help but wonder if she’s venturing into her glam-girl era, joining the likes of Emily Blunt and Bella Hadid.

We can’t know for sure as Emily is always stepping out on the city streets in something different, but we can hope that this new spring-infused wardrobe colour palette and daring silhouette become a constant in the fashion moguls wardrobes.