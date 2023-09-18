British Vogue appoints Chioma Nnadi as Edward Enninful's replacement

Here's everything you need to know about the London-born fashion editor

After months of speculation as to who would replace Edward Enninful at the helm of British Vogue, the cat is finally out of the bag.

Condé Nast has revealed that fashion editor Chioma Nnadi will be taking on the role of head of editorial content (rather than editor-in-chief).

The London-born journalist is currently the editor of the US edition's website and has been at Vogue for 13 years.

Nnadin is set to start her new post on October 9, and will be the first Black woman to edit the esteemed fashion publication.

Who is Chioma Nnadi?

© Stefan Ruiz / Vogue The fashion editor is taking over the helm at British Vogue

Chioma Nnadi was born and raised in London to a Swiss-German nurse mother and a Nigerian father who came to the UK to study in the 1960s.

She cut her teeth on the features desk of the Evening Standard Magazine before relocating to New Y‍‍‍ork to write for Trace, an indie style magazine.

Following a post as style director at The Fader, she joined Vogue in 2010. Climbing up the ranks, she has made her mark, overseeing the digital coverage of several major events, including the Met Gala, Forces of Fashion and Vogue World, and driving "record-breaking engagement".

© Getty Chioma Nnadi outside the Marc Jacobs show in New York

The latest addition to a legendary line-up, naturally Nnadi is keen to deliver. "Is there pressure? Yeah, there’s definitely pressure – it’s Vogue," Nnadi told the Guardian.

Crediting London's "boundary-pushing style and creative scene" with the shaping of her personal outlook, she is excited to go after the zeitgeist and celebrate "the broad scope of what it means to be British".