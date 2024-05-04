Rita Ora stuns in thigh-high leather boots while out in New York City

Unless you’ve been taking a hiatus from social media it’s more likely than not that you’ve been seeing Rita Ora’s killer press tour fits on your feed.

Over the last week, she’s proved over and over again that she's a style force to be reckoned with and her recent NYC ensemble is no different.

© Getty Even when off-duty she's always on-duty style-wise

Donning a pair of thigh-high leather boots and an oversized jumper dress fixed with a white collar and accenting knitted sleeves, Rita proved once again that effortless on-duty dressing is easier than ever if you have the right statement footwear.

The famed face accessorised her killer casual yet chic ensemble by adding a pair of bold blue earrings, a black leather baguette bag and a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses.

Thigh-high boots in all forms have been a statement wardrobe staple in many famed faces wardrobes over the last few months. Earlier this year supermodel and all-round fashion icon Heidi Klum stepped out in a brown snakeskin print pair which made waves in the style sphere.

The Let You Love Me singer has been in New York promoting her new hair care brand, TYPEBEA which she created with friend and business mogul Anna Lahey.

© Getty Her smile really says it all

This isn't the first NYC ensemble Rita has donned this week. Just days ago she was spotted in a pair of low-rise white trousers fixed with a skinny leather belt, a black blazer, a pair of strappy white heels and an eyelet-adorned handbag the singer, co-founder and British songstress made a serious case for effortless dressing.

Previous to that she dressed to impress at the London launch in a nude bustier corset, red wine-hued sheer gloves and matching wide-legged trousers.

Obviously, it comes as no surprise that Rita has stunned in yet another stand-out ensemble, all we can say is that we hope her press tour fashion looks aren’t over just yet and that she might just have a custom look up her sleeve come the First Monday in May.