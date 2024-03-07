Ellie Goulding's dazzling backless gown is perfect for 2024 brides

When it comes to red carpet fashion, the last month or so has seen it all. From the BRITs to the SAGs and BAFTAs, celebs have been dressing to the nines, showcasing some of their best looks.

© Steve Granitz Did Ellie just nail nuptialcore on the red carpet?

One famed face on our red carpet radar (as always) is British songstress Ellie Goulding, who yesterday stepped out in California in the most decadent open-back gown, intricately adorned with shimmering pearls and twinkling diamantes. She accessorised her gilded gown with a pair of strappy metallic silver heels and a pair of mismatched diamond earrings. For glam she decided on a shimmery silver eye look, perfectly tying the whole look together.

© Amy Sussman A closer look at Ellie's metallic makeup look

Ellie wore the show-stopping gown to attend the 2024 Billboard Women In Music Awards, an annual event which celebrates the best female talent in the music world. This year the ceremony perfectly coincided with International Women's Day, which falls two days later on March 8th.

This year Ellie joined the likes of Coco Jones and Bebe Rexha as a presenter, where fellow music industry friends such as Charlie XCX, Kylie Minogue and PinkPantheress took home well-deserved accolades.

© Dave Benett Ellie's rose gold silk gown at this year's BRIT Awards

In terms of stand-out style moments, Ellie has had a huge week. Last weekend she was spotted at the BRIT Awards in London, donning the most divine custom Alberta Ferretti gown in a soft rose gold hue, complete with torso cutouts and a thigh-high slit. This year she also took to the stage to perform with Calvin Harris, switching out her silk dress for a ruffle rose bodysuit and fishnet tights.

Over the last few years, Ellie seems to have flown under the radar when it comes to public appearances, but if her last two red carpet looks are anything to go by, I have a feeling that her fierce foray into the fashion scene in 2024 is just beginning...