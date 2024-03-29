Daphne Joy's style evolution: From model and hip-hop siren to fashion designer

Actress, designer and model Daphne Joy first caught the public's attention during her high-profile relationship with rapper 50 Cent.
Since then, she has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry with her eponymous clothing line and multiple film projects.
Joy's fashion philosophy seems to be deeply rooted in empowerment and personal connection, “For as long as I can remember I have always been a curvaceous woman. It took me so long to embrace my curves and not only do I embrace it now, I feel empowered by every feminine curve on my body,” explains Daphne on her official website, “Designing pieces with a woman's curves and comfort in mind, has always been a dream of mine. Striking, minimally bold, classic silhouettes will always be the intention behind every piece.” Her designs celebrate the female form, favouring silhouettes that enhance natural curves. A glance at the website hints at Skims meets Wolford, photographed in Insta-approved muted settings with a whole lot of 'body-ody-ody-ody' mixed in.
The mother of Sire Jackson, her son with 50 Cent, Daphne has also seen her child find modelling success. At just two years old, Sire secured a lucrative contract with Kidz Safe, showcasing his natural talent.
Who is Daphne Joy?
Daphne's career in entertainment extends beyond the catwalk and design studio. Born in the Philippines in 1987, she has appeared in films such as Frankenhood and Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides. Her presence on OnlyFans is yet another venture, providing exclusive content to subscribers. She has spoken out about the love she has for her homeland on her official website saying, "Boracay is one of my favourite islands in the Philippines. From the white sandy beaches, to the tropical habitat, clear blue waters, exotic fruits, pink and purple sunsets, and just the overall feeling of good energy and joy you feel from the locals and being on the island."
Who has Daphne Joy dated?
In her personal life, Daphne's relationships have been a subject of media interest. After her relationship with 50 Cent concluded shortly after the birth of their son, she later entered into a romance with singer Jason Derulo, making their public debut in early 2015. More recently, in 2021, she was linked with Sean 'Diddy' Combs... which we will get more into later.
How has Daphne Joy reacted to the P Diddy allegations?
In the wake of controversial claims made by producer Rodney Jones Jr., Daphne Joy has vociferously denied allegations of impropriety in her professional dealings with Sean Combs. Taking to Instagram, she expressed her distress over these assertions and her intention to seek legal counsel to address what she calls character assassination. "I am deeply hurt by the lies in Rodney Jones’ lawsuit," Joy wrote, "The claim that I am a sex worker is 100% false and character assassination. I am retaining an attorney to explore all legal remedies against both Rodney and his attorney."
Join us as we explore the evolution of Daphne Joy's distinctive style over the years…