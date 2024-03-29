Daphne Joy's style evolution: From model and hip-hop siren to fashion designer

Actress, designer and model Daphne Joy first caught the public's attention during her high-profile relationship with rapper 50 Cent.

Since then, she has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry with her eponymous clothing line and multiple film projects.

Joy's fashion philosophy seems to be deeply rooted in empowerment and personal connection, “For as long as I can remember I have always been a curvaceous woman. It took me so long to embrace my curves and not only do I embrace it now, I feel empowered by every feminine curve on my body,” explains Daphne on her official website, “Designing pieces with a woman's curves and comfort in mind, has always been a dream of mine. Striking, minimally bold, classic silhouettes will always be the intention behind every piece.” Her designs celebrate the female form, favouring silhouettes that enhance natural curves. A glance at the website hints at Skims meets Wolford, photographed in Insta-approved muted settings with a whole lot of 'body-ody-ody-ody' mixed in.

The mother of Sire Jackson, her son with 50 Cent, Daphne has also seen her child find modelling success. At just two years old, Sire secured a lucrative contract with Kidz Safe, showcasing his natural talent.

Who is Daphne Joy?

Daphne's career in entertainment extends beyond the catwalk and design studio. Born in the Philippines in 1987, she has appeared in films such as Frankenhood and Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides. Her presence on OnlyFans is yet another venture, providing exclusive content to subscribers. She has spoken out about the love she has for her homeland on her official website saying, "Boracay is one of my favourite islands in the Philippines. From the white sandy beaches, to the tropical habitat, clear blue waters, exotic fruits, pink and purple sunsets, and just the overall feeling of good energy and joy you feel from the locals and being on the island."

Who has Daphne Joy dated?

In her personal life, Daphne's relationships have been a subject of media interest. After her relationship with 50 Cent concluded shortly after the birth of their son, she later entered into a romance with singer Jason Derulo, making their public debut in early 2015. More recently, in 2021, she was linked with Sean 'Diddy' Combs... which we will get more into later.

How has Daphne Joy reacted to the P Diddy allegations?

In the wake of controversial claims made by producer Rodney Jones Jr., Daphne Joy has vociferously denied allegations of impropriety in her professional dealings with Sean Combs. Taking to Instagram, she expressed her distress over these assertions and her intention to seek legal counsel to address what she calls character assassination. "I am deeply hurt by the lies in Rodney Jones’ lawsuit," Joy wrote, "The claim that I am a sex worker is 100% false and character assassination. I am retaining an attorney to explore all legal remedies against both Rodney and his attorney."

Modern Minimalism © Vivien Killilea Daphne Joy attended the Patrick Ta Beauty Launch on April 4, 2019 in Los Angeles, California wearing a sleek, white satin midi dress with thin spaghetti straps and a straight neckline. The look is accessorised with minimalist, clear-strap heels and a pair of stud earrings, complementing the dress's understated aesthetic.



Peekaboo Cutouts © AFP Contributor For the premiere of the film A Bad Moms Christmas on October 30, 2017 Daphne opted for a sultry black gown with a seductive cutout at the chest. The gown featured a high slit on the side, and the actress paired the look with strappy black high heels.



Happy Couple © Jon Kopaloff When Daphne Joy arrived at the People's Choice Awards in 2016 with then-boyfriend Jason Derulo she donned a white long-sleeve gown with a high slit on the side and cutouts around the midriff. The outfit was teamed with sparkling silver high heels.

The Halterneck © Jason Kempin Daphne Joy attended the Fame and Philanthropy Post-Oscar Party at The Vineyard in 2014 in a striking black mermaid-silhouette gown with a halter neckline and a transparent bodice. The bold choice featured a cinched waist, flaring out into a full skirt at the bottom. She completed the look with a gold clutch and dazzling jewellery.

Mommy Dearest © Lawrence K. Ho Model Daphne Joy carried her son, Sire Jackson, down the runway at the Isabella Couture show in 2015 during LA Fashion Week. The adorable moment saw her wearing a blush pink one-shoulder gown with a full skirt.

Ivory Tower © Michael Tran Daphne Joy arrived at the Los Angeles premiere of Manny held at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 20, 2015 wearing an elegant, one-shoulder white gown with an asymmetric neckline and yet another thigh-high slit. The ensemble was accessorised with a gold clutch and matching bracelet.



Blue Bodycon © Jeff Kravitz For the Los Angeles premiere of Abduction on September 15, 2011 Daphne went for a vibrant turquoise bodycon dress from Hervé Léger with a sweetheart neckline, accentuating her enviable figure. Paired with the era's coveted platform peep-toes, this look is a throwback to the 2010s.

Think Pink © Isaac Brekken In honour of her role in Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides Daphne, who played a mermaid in the saga, arrived at Chateau Nightclub in 2011 in Las Vegas wearing a bright pop of colour. Her hot pink mini dress with long sleeves and a ruched side seam is world's away from her current muted colour palette.



Colour Blocking © Chelsea Lauren Daphne Joy arrived at the 2008 MTV VMA's Post-Party Carpet Bash on September 7, 2008 sporting her natural hair colour and a beige and brown bandage dress. With pointed bronze heels, and gold hoop earrings the outfit complemented her glowing skin perfectly.

