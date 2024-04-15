Anya Taylor-Joy opts for sultry leather trousers for date night, and this is how she made it trés chic

Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae turned heads as they made their way to Madison Square Garden for an evening of courtside excitement.

The flaxen-haired Queen’s Gambit actress, showed off her flawless fashion sense, opting for an outfit that perfectly blended classic rock 'n' roll with high fashion for a date night with her musician husband. The newlyweds, who got hitched in New Orleans two years ago, attended the New York Knicks vs Chicago Bulls game on April 14.

Anya dazzled in a pair of high-waisted, black leather trousers. The piece featured an eye-catching lace-up detail along the front, revealing just a hint of skin and adding a sultry edge to her outfit. Fitted to perfection, the flared bottoms draped over her shoes, creating a streamlined silhouette that was both edgy and sophisticated.

© Gotham Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae attend the New York Knicks vs Chicago Bull game

Complementing the trews, she wore a simple yet chic white tank top, tucked neatly into the waistband and over her shoulders, a classic black leather biker jacket added an extra layer of cool to the already striking look. With its silver hardware and zipped details, the jacket echoed the rockstar vibes of her trousers, without overshadowing them.

Anya accessorised with her signature pair of sleek, cat-eye sunnies which added a touch of glamour. Her choice of a vibrant red quilted Lady Dior handbag provided a pop of colour that beautifully contrasted the monochromatic palette of her outfit. The bag was not just a statement accessory, but also perhaps a nod to the crimson-loving Chicago Bulls.

© Gotham Anya accessorised with a red Lady Dior bag

Malcolm McRae, complemented her stylish appearance with a laid-back yet polished look. He donned a relaxed 70s suit that was loosely-tailored, fitting him comfortably. It was paired with a ‘mod’ orange tie, complete with swirling patterns.

The power couple exuded an achingly cool aesthetic, and to be honest we’d expect nothing less from the couple who had an ‘anatomical heart’ as their wedding cake.