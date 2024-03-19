Sydney Sweeney's California cool off-duty outfit is so easy to recreate for Spring 2024

There really is no sartorial agenda that Sydney Sweeney can't pull off.

Whether she's donning thigh-high tights and bridal dresses, sculpted Balmain tops and slicked back hair, or underwear as trousers during Fashion Week, the 26-year-old is 2024's ultimate It-girl.

Continuing on her streak of enviable outfits, this time the Euphoria actress has demonstrated the perfect street style look for this spring, and it's much easier to recreate than getting a hold of Angelina Jolie's exact Oscars dress...

Sydney has been sharing images on Instagram in the build-up to the release of her latest film, Immaculate - a movie about: "Cecilia [Sydney], a woman of devout faith, is warmly welcomed to the picture-perfect Italian countryside where she is offered a new role at an illustrious convent. But it becomes clear to Cecilia that her new home harbors dark and horrifying secrets."

© Instagram/@sydneysweeney Sydney shared her spring-fuelled street style look on Instagram

Posing in front of a billboard for the comedy horror situated on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, Sydney oozed California cool in a cropped white vest top paired with vanilla-hued straight-leg jeans and a white cropped jacket.

White socks, chunky black sliders and a pair of black cat-eye sunglasses (a fashionista must-have regardless of whether or not the sun is shining) finished off her airy, relaxed ensemble. Her form-fitting top balanced out the silhouette against her baggy trousers, whilst the cropped cut added a touch of Sydney's signature daring aesthetic.

Pared-back neutrals, relaxed silhouettes and elevated separates have dominated fashion agendas since the beginning of the 2020s and are as versatile as they are timeless. This was a surprising look from Sydney as her street style dress code is usually a little more eccentric (think sheer dresses and thigh-high boots), but we're thankful she's sported an It-girl-approved look that we can easily copy.

© Getty Her usual street style agenda is more daring

"For spring, linen will stand you in excellent stead. Airy, breathable and synonymous with relaxed silhouettes, the flax plant-derived textile works really well for blazers or slouchy trousers," explains Hello! Fashion's Orin Carlin.

"Silk is great for slinky slip dresses and bias-cut midi skirts, as is satin. Cotton poplin shirts are a minimalist’s must-have, and for knitwear this season we adore fine crochet styles as well as lightweight cropped cardigans."

Minimalists, you're in luck - Sydney is proving the quiet dressing trend isn't leaving anytime soon...