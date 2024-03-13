Sydney Sweeney's bridal dress and thigh-high lace tights are bang on trend for spring

It’s become very apparent that the newest fashion ‘it’ girl on the block for 2024 is Euphoria star and Laneige ambassador Sydney Sweeney. Over the last few months, the blonde bombshell has been serving up look after look and her most recent red-carpet ensemble might just be our favourite yet.

Spotted yesterday in Austin Texas, the Miu Miu muse made waves on the SXSW 2024 red carpet for the premiere of her new horror movie Immaculate, which debuts in cinemas on March 22.

© Getty *adds lace stockings to mood board*

Donning a custom Richard Quinn off-the-shoulder white lace gown with satin accenting drop sleeves, Syd looked nothing short of angelic. She paired her nuptial-chic ensemble with delicate pearl earrings and her new bouncy bob.

As we all know by now, Sydney loved to add a Gen Z twist to her red-carpet ensemble, on this occasion the twist in question was a pair of thigh-high lace stockings which she wore over a pair of simple white pump heels.

The striking look comes just days after she broke the internet at the Oscars Party, where she sported the exact Marc Bouwer plunging neckline gown that Angelina Jolie wore to the Academy Awards back in 2004.

© Getty A guest was spotted wearing lace white tights at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month

Lace in all forms has been doing the rounds over the last year, with particular influence in the hosiery sphere. Donned by tastemakers on the Fashion Week streets and loved by notable famed faces such as Sienna Miller, Victoria Beckham and Kim Kardashian. The most popular lace accent choice usually comes in the form of tights, however, this is one of the first times we've seen a thigh-high variation sported with a glamorous gown at an opulent event.

With spring almost in full swing, we have a sneaky suspicion that Sydney’s lace leg look will be reinterpreted over and over again by fashion lovers everywhere this spring. Mark. My. Words…