Sydney Sweeney's mini shorts and cropped jacket gives the double denim trend a spring twist

Over the last few months, Sydney Sweeney has been doing the most on the style front, donning stellar gowns on the red carpet at movie press tours, dressing in sequin underwear for Paris Fashion Week and stepping out in blush pink gowns as the global brand ambassador for Laneige.

Although the Euphoria star has swapped out her sky-high heels for bare feet whilst on a much-needed holiday getaway, her stylistic statement wardrobe is still very much on duty and her recent cowgirl gore denim look proves exactly that.

© Instagram / @sydneysweeney I will be recreating this look for festival season

Posting to her 19.6 million Instagram followers yesterday the Miu Miu muse shared a series of images with her fans of herself living her best life in Hawaii. Donning a pair of Miu Miu mini denim shorts and a matching cropped denim jacket over a black itsy bitsy bikini the silver screen goddess put an effortless coastal spin on the cowgirl craze.

© Instagram / @sydneysweeney Syd is currently on island time

Every fashion fanatic knows that eclectic accessories can elevate any ensemble to all new heights. Sydney decided to spice up her beachside look with the fashion sphere's favourite mini bag, a bright orange Wander matelassé nappa leather hobo bag from Miu Miu and a stack of shell anklets.

© Instagram / @kendalljenner Kendall is the postergirl for the coastal cowgirl aesthetic

This isn’t the first A-lister we’ve seen putting a twist on the Cowboy Carter craze, earlier this year Hailey Bieber was seen sunning herself in a racy red bikini and a raffia cowboy hat. Before that Kendall Jenner posted a striking image to her ‘gram wearing a beige tie bikini and a pair of well-loved brown cowboy boots.

Syd has been on holiday for the last few days now, earlier this week sharing a series of playful videos and photos of herself donning a capsule vacay wardrobe of dreams, but if our calculations are correct, her summer outfit inspo isn’t quite over yet.

Watch this space…