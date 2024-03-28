Billie Piper takes the 'no trouser' trend out for a spin

Ah yes, the famed ‘no pants’ trend seems to have adopted yet another familiar face and this time it's former singer and British actress Billie Piper.

The Rare Beasts star wore the zeitgeist aesthetic to attend the world premiere of her much anticipated new Netflix show Scoop.

© Getty The trend looks good on you Billie

Billie opted for a high-waisted pin-striped knickers and a matching blazer combo, both from Italian fashion house Dolce and Gabbana. She paired her office core ensemble with sheer denier black tights, a polka dot crop top and sleek black pointed-toe pumps. As for her glam, the British-born talent kept things simple, pinning back her fiery red locks into a side part updo, likely to put all emphasis on her killer outfit choice.

The striking look was curated by Billie’s style Rebecca Corbin Murray, whose client list also included Florence Pugh, Priyanka Chopra, Lily James and Salma Hayek.

The ‘underwear as outerwear’ trend has been doing the rounds amongst the fashion set for a few months now, so much so that it seemed that there were more fashion week guests without pants than there were with.

© Getty We're still obsessing over this look from PFW

The trend quickly broke out of the social scene and into the a-list style world, first donned by Sydney Sweeney when she wore a pair of crystal-encrusted knickers over sheer tights to attend the Miu Miu show. Soon after Victoria Beckham was seen posting on her Instagram story in a sheer white slip dress over a pair of high-waisted options whilst Kristen Stewart made a statement on the New York City streets, sporting a knitted variation with loafers and a blouse to run errands.

If Billie’s latest red carpet look is anything to go by, we think it’s safe to say that the ‘underwear as outerwear’ trend isn't quite done taking over the fashion sphere just yet.