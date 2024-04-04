Alexa Chung shows us the 'right way' to style tights and shorts for spring

Alexa Chung is a forever fashion muse and when it comes to girls that we cite on our sartorially best-dressed list, she’s a constant contender - right up there amongst the likes of Kate Moss and Sienna Miller.

The British TV presenter and model rarely, if ever, puts a fashion foot wrong and that’s why we’re trusting her that shorts and tights are back.

A failsafe styling trick in Chung’s fashion locker (if it ain’t broke…) the addition of an opaque black tight means that you can start dipping into your summer wardrobe early. It’s also a big hurrah for those of us that haven’t failed to notice that the biggest trend takeaway of the season is short shorts - so here’s how to wear them like Alexa…

The model posted on her Instagram Stories to her 6.3 million Instagram followers, sharing how she’s tackling transitional dressing by styling tailored selvedge denim shorts with low denier tights. The addition of a black patent slingback mule added a ladylike spin to otherwise boyish shorts, while a fine-knit ribbed jumper made for an easy layering tool, to which Alexa add a cream crochet scarf, styled nonchalantly draped over her shoulders as she sashayed towards the camera.

Alexa is no stranger to a tights and shorts combo, usually favouring the shorter shorts that we’ve seen aplenty on this season's catwalk. At Paris Fashion Week last month the 40-year-old style icon showed us how it’s done; instantly making tights and shorts relevant again.

First up, in an all-black Prada look that, when worn with the right length shorts, wouldn’t look out of place worn in the office.

© Getty Images Alexa Chung proving that shorts and tights are back

That same week she wore a get-up from Louis Vuitton that is making us want to dig our old leather shorts out of storage as soon as possible.

The main takeaway tip to follow from Alexa is to keep the tights slightly sheer, rather than fully opaque, look to 40 denier styles that will work with shorts of all lengths.

© Getty Images Alexa Chung wears Louis Vuitton leather shorts during Paris Fashion Week

Spring, we’re ready for you…