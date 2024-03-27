Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Capri pants are coming back: Here’s how to style them in 2024
Both Kendall Jenner and Julia Fox rocked a pair for themselves this week...

2 minutes ago
A guest wears navy tailored blazer, cropped pants, tights, bag outside Proenza Schouler on February 10, 2024 in New York City
Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
Yes, you read that right, you’re not having a brain aneurysm, I promise.

I’ll admit, I was just as shocked when I heard the news, wondering what kind of cruel fever dream I was being exposed to. However, after a few deep breaths and seeing that both Kendall Jenner and Julia Fox have worn them this week, I am feeling less nauseous and dare I say it, even a little tempted to try a pair for myself…

Insta muse Ruby Lyn has made capri pants one of her wardrobe essentials© Instagram / @rubylyn_
Insta muse Ruby Lyn has made capri pants one of her wardrobe essentials

You will likely all remember the capri pant craze of the early 2000s, a staple in everyone's wardrobes, worn out to dinners, school dances, shopping dates and quite literally everything in between, you name it, the Capri pants were there through it all, so it’s only fitting that they make a resurgence some 20 years later. 

What are capri pants?

Gigi Hadid is seen in NYC wearing denim capri pants, heels and a black tank top© Getty
Gigi is known to love a denim variation

For those of you who are either lucky enough to not know or just need a refresher, capri pants are in a league of their own, too long to be shorts but too short to be trousers. Capri pants sit anywhere from under the knee to a few inches above the ankle and are available in many different fabrics and styles, some baggy, some tight and (god forbid) some sparkly. 

Now that we’ve cleared that up, let's get down to business and discover how on earth one actually wears capri pants in 2024 and looks chic. 

With a Matching Activewear crop

Kenny J can quite literally pull off anything and this matching grey ensemble has single-handedly healed my childhood capri pants trauma. In true model off-duty fashion, Kendall paired her skin-tight look with black ballet flats, sunglasses and a tote bag, effortlessly emulating the casual yet put-together style we all strive for.

Kendall Jenner wears a matching grey Alo yoga set © Instagram / @kendalljenner

With Kitten Heels and Glasses

Queen of the weird girl aesthetic Julia Fox proved that style resurgences like this are her kryptonite. The author, mother and Josh Safdie muse posted a TikTok of herself wearing a pair of khaki green capri pants yesterday. She styles the cut-offs with yellow buckled kitten heels, a black bodysuit t-shirt hybrid and a pair of secretary core sunnies.

With a Pop of Colour

Of course, the fashion girlies were amongst the first to adopt the trend, many showcasing an array of different variations at this season's fashion week. One in particular that caught my eye was Pernille Teisbaek’s all-black with pops of burgundy Hermés show look. Obviously, the Birkin bag elevates this look and I think without it the whole ensemble would fall flat, so ensure you choose your arm candy wisely if opting for a similar style.

Pernille Teisbaek is seen wearing a maroon jacket, black top, black shorts, black heels and maroon Hermes bag outside the Hermes show during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025© Getty
Emili Sindlev wears glasses, a white crop t-shirt, a checkered / checked pattern printed waistcoat with bejeweled / rhinestones buttons, cropped blue denim jeans pants , pointed shoes, holds newspaper and a coffee cup, outside a fashion show in NYC© Getty

With a Waistcoat

This denim capri moment from Danish stylist and ‘it’ girl Emili Sindlev is giving major Hannah Montana vibes in all the right ways. I love how she’s layered a plaid waistcoat over a plain t-shirt and paired it with a mane of blonde mermaid hair and secretary-style glasses.

With Ballet Flats and a Blouse

Leave it to Alexa Chung to style this season's most trending animal print, shoes and now pant choices together in one outfit. Alexa chose a bold statement pair of leopard print capris and styled them with a silky style blouse and her trusty black Miu Miu ballet flats.

Alexa Chung poses in leopard print pants and a white blouse© Instagram / @alexachung

I guess the only question to ask is whether or not you’ll be sporting a pair for yourself this spring...

