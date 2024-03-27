Capri pants are coming back: Here’s how to style them in 2024

Yes, you read that right, you’re not having a brain aneurysm, I promise.

I’ll admit, I was just as shocked when I heard the news, wondering what kind of cruel fever dream I was being exposed to. However, after a few deep breaths and seeing that both Kendall Jenner and Julia Fox have worn them this week, I am feeling less nauseous and dare I say it, even a little tempted to try a pair for myself…

© Instagram / @rubylyn_ Insta muse Ruby Lyn has made capri pants one of her wardrobe essentials

You will likely all remember the capri pant craze of the early 2000s, a staple in everyone's wardrobes, worn out to dinners, school dances, shopping dates and quite literally everything in between, you name it, the Capri pants were there through it all, so it’s only fitting that they make a resurgence some 20 years later.

What are capri pants?

© Getty Gigi is known to love a denim variation

For those of you who are either lucky enough to not know or just need a refresher, capri pants are in a league of their own, too long to be shorts but too short to be trousers. Capri pants sit anywhere from under the knee to a few inches above the ankle and are available in many different fabrics and styles, some baggy, some tight and (god forbid) some sparkly.

Now that we’ve cleared that up, let's get down to business and discover how on earth one actually wears capri pants in 2024 and looks chic.

With a Matching Activewear crop Kenny J can quite literally pull off anything and this matching grey ensemble has single-handedly healed my childhood capri pants trauma. In true model off-duty fashion, Kendall paired her skin-tight look with black ballet flats, sunglasses and a tote bag, effortlessly emulating the casual yet put-together style we all strive for. © Instagram / @kendalljenner

@juliafox Ilysm @Charli XCX @Addison Rae ♬ The von dutch remix w addison rae and a. g. cook - Charli XCX With Kitten Heels and Glasses Queen of the weird girl aesthetic Julia Fox proved that style resurgences like this are her kryptonite. The author, mother and Josh Safdie muse posted a TikTok of herself wearing a pair of khaki green capri pants yesterday. She styles the cut-offs with yellow buckled kitten heels, a black bodysuit t-shirt hybrid and a pair of secretary core sunnies.

With a Pop of Colour Of course, the fashion girlies were amongst the first to adopt the trend, many showcasing an array of different variations at this season's fashion week. One in particular that caught my eye was Pernille Teisbaek’s all-black with pops of burgundy Hermés show look. Obviously, the Birkin bag elevates this look and I think without it the whole ensemble would fall flat, so ensure you choose your arm candy wisely if opting for a similar style. © Getty

© Getty With a Waistcoat This denim capri moment from Danish stylist and ‘it’ girl Emili Sindlev is giving major Hannah Montana vibes in all the right ways. I love how she’s layered a plaid waistcoat over a plain t-shirt and paired it with a mane of blonde mermaid hair and secretary-style glasses.

With Ballet Flats and a Blouse Leave it to Alexa Chung to style this season's most trending animal print, shoes and now pant choices together in one outfit. Alexa chose a bold statement pair of leopard print capris and styled them with a silky style blouse and her trusty black Miu Miu ballet flats. © Instagram / @alexachung

I guess the only question to ask is whether or not you’ll be sporting a pair for yourself this spring...