Alexa Chung just redefined the classic LBD and we're totally into it

Party season is still a safe distance away – you have time to get your wardrobe in order before the annual barrage of glitzy events takes over.

But getting ahead of the game never hurt anyone, right? Doing her duty as one of our favourite British style icons, Alexa Chung just delivered a major dose of outfit inspiration by redefining a party classic.

The little black dress is a fashion icon, but the model and designer just invented a new version for style obsessives to get to grips with – and we're totally hooked.

© Instagram / @alexachung The TV presenter put a fresh new spin on the LBD

Attributed to the legendary designer Coco Chanel, the traditional LBD is a short evening or cocktail dress. The typically minimalist style exudes simple elegance and can be dressed both up and down, depending on what your diary has in store.

In a stylish snap shared with her 6.3m Instagram followers, Alexa championed an updated iteration of the LBD, substituting "little" for "long".

The 39-year-old eschewed the customary short hemline in favour of a maxi length, rocking a figure-skimming black dress with a soft cowl neckline. The piece felt clean and understated, the perfect party piece if you're wanting to swerve the sequins and allow a red lip to take centre stage or perhaps deliver a hit of sparkle via your jewellery.

The pretty, feminine silhouette and modest neckline felt calculatedly undramatic, radiating simplicity. Alexa, barefoot, was merely staging a try-on but we reckon her long black dress would be utterly perfect for an occasion where the agenda feels muted, a certain understated glamour.

It would work beautifully with patent red boots – a pop of AW23's hottest shade peeking beneath the hem – but are those Alexa's signature Miu Miu ballet flats in the background we spy? We could be persuaded…