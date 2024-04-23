Zendaya just donned a tennis ball-green plunge neck suit and obviously pulled it off

The queen of press tour style just stepped out in yet another jaw-dropping ensemble and to say we’re unsurprised would be an understatement.

For her most recent look, Zendaya called upon her longtime friend and genius celebrity stylist Law Roach to dress her for Live With Kelly and Mark and as per usual Law didn’t disappoint.

© Getty What can't she pull off?

Sporting a tennis ball green-hued vintage Thierry Mugler twin set suit which featured a plunging neckline blazer complete with a rhinestone embellished arrow, a pair of sky-high Christian Louboutin heels in the same hue and a decadent selection of Bulgari jewellery. Zendaya proved why she’s the queen of event dressing because let’s be honest, a colour this bold is hard to pull off.

The Euphoria actress kept her glam dewy and natural, opting for a warm-toned bronze eye look and plum-shiny nude lip. On this occasion, she swapped out her buttercup blonde bangs for a voluminous side-parted style, giving all emphasis to her killer neon number.

© Getty This pic really shows just how bright the colourway is

Her famous stylist posted a series of images of the look to his story, one was a repost of the same suit, fitted on a manikin from a vintage store in Charlottesville, Virginia. We can’t know for sure if this is the exact suit Zendaya sported this morning, however, we wouldn’t put it past the fashion-forward duo and secretly hope that it is,. because sporting vintage sustainable finds on the world stage is a quiet nod to how fashion consumers can achieve a killer look that’s also sustainable.

© Getty Her Paris Louis look has to be one of my favourites

Over the last few weeks, Zendaya's Challengers press tour looks have had the style realm in a chokehold and this isn’t the first time she’s worn an archive ensemble. For the Paris leg of the tour, she sported a chequered green and white dress from Louis Vuitton’s 2013 spring-summer collection. For the London premiere, she paid homage to late British icon and designer Vivienne Westwood in an archive multicoloured striped mini skirt and vest combo from the brand.

We’re unsure how long the star has left on the promotional tour and we can’t even begin to imagine how exhausted she might be holding the fashion world on her shoulders, but we secretly hope there are at least a few more stellar style moments up her sleeve.