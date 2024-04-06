Zendaya just wore a lime green mini-dress in Paris and we’re obsessed

It's gotten to the point that whenever I hear the name “Zendaya” used in a sentence alongside the words “stunning” or “incredible” I just know she's been concocting up a stylish red carpet slay with BFF and celebrity stylist Law Roach and today that exact scenario proved to be truer than true.

Just moments ago the Euphoria star and queen of the red carpet stepped out in Paris, France to promote her new film Challengers. For this occasion Law decided to pull from the Louis Vuitton archives, settling on a 2013 spring-summer ensemble from when Marc Jacobs was at the helm.

© Getty I have never been more obsessed with a Zenday look

The dress in question is a far cry from the star's usual and recent Dune press tour looks which saw the actress donning a literal Mugler robot suit, a crop top and leather belt combo and a baby pink leather jumpsuit.

It seems for this occasion both Zendaya and Law channelled their inner Emily in Paris, opting for a 60s-style green and white chequered jacket dress with large accent buttons and collared detailing. The pair styled the mini dress jacket hybrid with a pair of white stilettos and an accenting mini bow headband which highlighted her new blonde locks.

© Getty The exact look on the Louis Vuitton Spring Summer catwalk back in 2013

If you thought that the archive LV dress was enough for one day, you would be wrong as the star quickly changed into yet another green ensemble for a photo call occasion.

© Getty Law and Zendaya are a fashion force to be reckoned with

This time the green ensemble was in the form of a matching blouse and trouser co-ord, styled with strappy metallic silver heels and a loosely curled side part hairstyle.

I don’t know for sure, but if Zendaya is wearing the same shade of green twice in one day, it must mean that there’s a new trending hue on the rise…