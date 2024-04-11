Zendaya just debuted blonde bangs in London and we're honestly obsessed

I can’t quite tell what I'm more excited about, the fact that Queen Z is currently in London meaning the chances of us bumping into each other and becoming lifelong besties are higher than ever, or that she just cut straight across bangs and looks stunning.

© Getty What can't she pull off?

Just moments ago the actress stepped out at London’s ​​Claridges Hotel, sporting yet another seriously stylish ensemble, this time an archive Vivienne Westwood multicoloured striped mini skirt and vest combo, complete with a feather-trimmed tail-esque feature and a pair of sky-high white stiletto pumps. The look in itself is obviously stunning, but it's her lush locks that steal the show for me.

© Getty I hope she keeps this style

The Euphoria star scooped her newly dyed bouncy blonde locks into a high ponytail, giving all the limelight to her bold, straight-cut fringe. The new 'do comes just hours after she sported a slicked-back high pony and bow look on last night's red carpet for the London premiere of her new tennis flick Challengers.

© Getty Z's hairstyle last night is is perfect for cool-girl brides

This is the star's first hair transformation during the press tour, a few weeks ago fans were left with their jaws on the floor as she stepped out sporting a blonde bob style, trading in her signature brunette long mane for a walk on the lighter side.

It's no secret that Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach have been hitting (pun very much intended) the style game out of the park on the Challengers press tour. From her custom Thom Browne gown adorned with racquet motifs to her archive Louis Vuitton green and white chequered coat dress, Z and Law are a style force to be reckoned with.

Has Zendaya’s recent look (and every other over the last month) knocked Margot Robbie off her Barbie movie press tour style podium? we'll let you be the judge of that...