Anne Hathaway's edgy courtside look is so unexpected

It seems that not even Anne Hathaway can shake the effortlessly glamourous The Devil Wears Prada Andy Sachs effect and her recent unexpected mob-wife-esque courtside look proves exactly that.

© Getty Icon behaviour

The award-winning Les Misérables actress took her newfound style icon status very seriously on Saturday night, donning a pair of chunky aviator sunglasses, a thick silver chain necklace, a black tank top and white cargo trousers to sit in the bleachers and watch the Atlanta Hawks and the Charlotte Hornets face off in a nail-biting NBA game.

© Getty We love a versatile style queen

The A-lister’s attendance came as a shock to both fashion and sports fans as just last week she was spotted in a series of polar-opposite ensembles consisting of a white sequin mini dress, a metallic silver handbag and sky-high heels to promote her new film The Idea of Us at the SXSW 2024 Conference and Festivals.

Previous to that she was spotted sporting Princess Diana’s beloved Versace handbag style to attend the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week, the same day she went viral for dropping it low on the afterparty dance floor to Niki Minaj’s hit song, Anaconda.

It seems Anne wasn't the only famed face in attendance at Saturday night's ball game.

© Instagram / @ _yujin_an The three looked cuter than ever

An Yu-jin and Liz from the South Korean girl band IVE were also spotted on the sidelines, An Yu-jin even posted a series of images to her 7.2m Instagram followers, one featuring the pair posing together with Anne.

If there’s one thing we can all agree on it’s that this year Anne Hathaway has stepped up her style game to new heights, constantly serving look after look both on and off the red carpet whilst simultaneously proving that true fashion icons always put style first, even while watching a basketball game.