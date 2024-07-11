Emily Ratajkowski nails stripes-on-stripes during Cali vacay

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



While many celebrities are renowned authorities in swim-style, none of them have a patch on Emily Ratajkowski.

The 33-year-old model not only launched her own swimwear line, Inamorata, but has carefully curated a selection of swim-ready labels for fashion enthusiasts to collectively coo over.

© Instagram/emrata EmRata sported Fruity Booty's pinstripe bikini top

Her latest addition materialises in the form of Fruity Booty’s pinstripe bikini top, which features a classic triangle cut and a mismatched vertically striped print. The set, which retails online for £85, is one of many owned by the model, who paired the duo’s upper half with a blurred raspberry pink and cream striped overshirt and some grey jersey shorts.

Emily’s outfit was completed by her go-to yellow Jacquemus shades, in addition to a pair of high-waisted black bikini bottoms.

She documented her latest look via social media, which indicated that she had returned home to San Diego to spend time with her artist father in his studio alongside her toddler Sylvester.

© Instagram/emrata The model accessorised with her go-to Jacquemus Les Lunettes sunglasses

Jewellery-wise, Emily didn’t hold back. The Versace muse wore a series of statement pieces, including her favourite ‘Sylvester’ necklace, a touching tribute to her son, plus another personalised necklace courtesy of FoundRae.

The gold piece acted as another homage to the star’s child, featuring a miniature portrait of the child in addition to a charm-like construction with a personalised initial leaf pendant.

MORE: Emily Ratajkowski just broke this cardinal rule about wedding guest dressing

RELATED: Emily Ratajkowski's vintage jacket is giving Princess Diana

Emily’s relationship with bikini brand Fruity Booty is one of our favourites within the fashion industry.

Back in May, the model kicked back in Monaco, wearing the independent label’s Wall of Fame bikini and boxer shorts. The tongue-in-cheek trio featured a collaged print of lingerie-clad women, which tapped into Emily’s unapologetically feminist philosophy and penchant for naughty but nice fashion.

Lady Amelia Windsor and Kendall Jenner are also fans of the sustainable brand, with the latter sporting the strawberries-and-cream-coloured Zoe bikini for her 292 million Instagram followers to covet.