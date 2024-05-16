Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is coming back in 2024: Here's what we know so far

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



The Victoria’s Secret Angels are dusting off their wings as the brand has announced its show will return after a five-year hiatus.

In a post on Instagram to their 76 million followers, the brand stated the show is back this fall. Iconic supermodel and longtime Angel, Candice Swanepoel, was seen in the video donning a basic black tee with ‘WE ARE BACK’ on the back of it, texting the ‘VS Squad.’

Candice Swanepoel is a South African supermodel known for her work with Victoria’s Secret and became an Angel for the brand in 2010. She has walked the runways of and featured in advertising campaigns for the highest luxury brands and has featured in countless editorial shoots.

Some of the most iconic supermodels of all time have walked on the Victoria’s Secret runway and we can’t wait to see the line-up for their comeback show.

The show was previously an annual event, but was cancelled in 2019 following controversies surrounding the inclusivity of the models on the runway. Ed Razek, the Fashion Show’s long-term Chief Marketing officer, left in 2019 following backlash after he refused to hire plus-sized and transgender models.

However, we feel this time around we’re going to see a big change. In their Insta post, the brand captioned it saying that ‘We’ve read the comments and heard you’ and that it will ‘reflect who we are today.’

© Presley Ann The show is such an extravagant event

The fashion industry has come a long way since the show's debut in 1995. What worked for the brand in the late nineties and early noughties is definitely not going to work this time around. Long gone are the days of the casting of all-white, ultra-thin models. Now, we want and demand inclusivity: different ethnicities and body types for a full representation of society today.

Whilst we are optimistic and expect to see big changes in the show, one thing we know we’re guaranteed is the brand's iconic angel wings. A date has not yet been announced, but we’re ready for its return.