Candice Swanepoel's tennis spectator outfit is a lesson in cool-girl courtside dressing

We may have the Euros, the Olympics and the Paralympics this year in what is set to be a seriously sporty summer, but right now, the only sport that fashion fans care about is tennis.

There's no denying we have the formidable Zendaya to thank for this, as her 'tour'drobe to promote her upcoming movie Challengers has been nothing but a perfect serve every single time.

Zendaya's 'fits aside, the annual tennis tourneys, particularly Wimbledon are always a seriously fashionable affair. And though we may not exactly know the rules on the court, we most certainly learn this season's biggest fashion rules thanks to the globe's most stylish celebrities watching from the stands.

© Getty Candice and Bianca showed two ways to wear double denim at the Monte Carlo ATP Masters Series

South African supermodel and former Victoria's Secret angel Candice Swanepoel has brought us the first spectator outfit of 2024, and naturally, it was utterly It-girl approved.

She stepped out for the Monte Carlo Masters tournament in France with fellow model Bianca Brandolini, wearing a distressed denim shirt featuring two breast pockets and press stud buttons that she left open from the torso.

She paired it with matching light-wash low-rise jeans and chunky brown boots.

© Getty She perfected the double denim look for 2024

The Noughties double denim look was a major trend for spring/summer 2023, and Candice's look is proof that it is here to stay for another warm weather season.

Perhaps this is unsurprising, considering the look was once reserved for cowboys and thanks to Beyonce, western-style dressing is fully on the cool-girl dress code for 2024.

Though you may feel the unspoken style agenda of Wimbledon is too preppy for double denim, fear not.

Last year, model Shanina Shaik perfected elevated casual at the tournament in dark wash high-waisted jeans with cargo pockets and a matching cropped denim jacket layered with a mocha brown bodycon base layer.

© Getty Shanina Shaik attended day one of Wimbledon 2023 wearing a denim co-ord.

Tenniscore, cowgirl core, Y2K: whatever your preferred aesthetic, make sure a dose of double denim is in your wardrobe for SS24.