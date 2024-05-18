Anya Taylor-Joy just wore four belts as a mini skirt and effortlessly pulled it off

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



If there’s one A-lister who can pull off any ensemble it's The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy and her recent London dinner look just proved exactly that.

Never one to do things in halves, Anya has proved over and over again that she’s the queen of experimental styling, just take her recent Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga press tour ‘fits, her recent Rick Owens leather look and her favourite loafer silhouette as examples.

© Getty What can't she pull off?

The mini skirt in question is exactly how it sounds, consisting of two red patent leather belts and two black options sewn together to create a wearable garment. Each belt came complete with its own quirky buckle, perfectly adding an extra layer to the already bizarre, yet seriously stylish look. In true cool-girl fashion, Anya paired her buckled mini with a skintight black turtleneck, a racy red leather biker jacket and a simple pair of black pump heels.

© Getty Obsessed is an understatement

For glam, she scooped her bleach blonde locks into a sleek high ponytail while her statement red lip look perfectly matched both her jacket and skirt.

Unsurprisingly this isn’t the first time the famed face has sported multiple belts as a garment. Just a few months ago she entered into her baddie era with an itty bitty black Ludovic de Saint Sernin mini dress made entirely from a metal eyelet-encrusted leather belt.

© Getty What can we say, the girl loves a belt moment

The Dune: Part Two actress wore the bizarre yet stylish look to attend a celebratory dinner before stepping out for yet another night of promotion for her new film, Furiosa: A Mad Max, which is currently showing in cinemas as we speak.

Although we’re almost certain this won’t be the last boundary-bending fashion escapade from the A-lister, we couldn’t be more overjoyed to see a famed face embarrassing using fashion as a tool for self-expression.