Anya Taylor-Joy's wacky shoes are actually on our wishlist

The Queen's Gambit star has been on every fashion lover's radar over the past few months, mainly due to her incredible Dune: Part Two press tour looks, her non-traditional Dior wedding ceremony dress and her most recent edgy take on the little black dress.

When she’s not on official actress business or sitting front row in sheer gloves at designer fashion shows, the ethereal actress's off-duty wardrobe is much more paired back, however, still features hints of her playful style.

© Getty Simple but with a little spice

Spotted yesterday in New York with her musician husband, who may we also note has the dreamiest prince charming hair, the star chose to keep things casual in a pair of blue jeans, a white tank top, a yellow cap and a leather jacket which matched her beaus.

On first look, the ensemble looks like your regular run-of-the-mill errand running ‘fit, but if you look a little closer, the rapunzel-haired silver screen heavyweight opted for a pair of fashion's most cultivated, hard-to-find and wacky shoes on the market.

© Getty A close-up of her Tabi Loafers

Fashion lovers instantly identified her shoes as Maison Margiela Tabi loafers in patent black. Love them or hate them, the famous Tabi silhouette is a Maison Margiela signature, loved by the coolest famed faces in the industry, including Rosalia, Dua Lipa, Zendaya and Pedro Pascal. The split-toe style was first introduced to the house back in 1989, inspired by the traditional 15th-century Japanese sock bearing the same name and has remained a constant in collections to this day.

© Maison Margiela Maison Margiela Tabi Loafers

Anya’s particular style currently retails on the French Maisons website for £920.00 and are made from high-quality calf leather. Because of the design, these loafers can be worn with the heel up for a fully enclosed look, or like Anya with the heel pushed down to transform into a slide.

Anya proved that even when your outfit consists of two simple wardrobe staples, it only takes one elevated accessory like a pair of cultivated kicks to turn it into a seriously chic Pinterest-worthy ensemble.