Anya Taylor-Joy's tight-fitting leather ensemble proves she's in her baddie era
Digital Cover fashion-trends

Anya Taylor-Joy's tight-fitting leather ensemble proves she's in her baddie era

The Dune: Part Two just turned heads on the red carpet while down under in Australia

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Anya Taylor-Joy just proved once again that she’s in her edgy era, this time donning a skin-tight burnt orange leather look while promoting her new silverscreen flick Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga down under in Sydney, Australia. 

Anya Taylor-Joy wears a Rick Owens ensemble in Sydney Australia © Instagram / @gregoryrussellhair
How could you not be obsessed with this look?

The Dune: Part Two actress opted for a full Rick Owens ensemble consisting of a super high-waist leather look maxi skirt with tailored pocket detailing, a one-shoulder draped top and a pair of the designer's famous grilled platform boots. 

A close up of Anya Taylor-Joy at the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga press call in Australia© Instagram / @gregoryrussellhair
Her makeup artist kept her glam subtle but chic

For accessories she kept things simple, donning a chunky silver wrist cuff and a pair of drop-down diamante earrings. As for her glam, she called upon her go-to hairstylist Gregory Russell, who is responsible for many of her killer blonde lock looks and her makeup artist Georgie Eisdell to create a simple, yet sultry eye look to be paired with a muted brown lip.

Over the last few months, Anya has shown off her edgy style aesthetic on the world stage, most recently donning a gilded strapless gown in a hot chocolate brown hue to attend Tiffany & Co.’s Blue Book 2024: Tiffany Céleste unveiling. Although the gown was seriously glam, it had a certain bad-girl je ne sais quoi about it.

Before that she was spotted out and about with her musician husband Malcolm McRae donning a boxy leather jacket, a pair of trusty blue jeans, a yellow cap and her beloved Maison Margiela Tabi loafers in black patent leather.

nya Taylor-Joy attends the Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation during CinemaCon 2024 in a black mini dress© Getty
The edgy LBD in question

Although Anya’s recent looks have proved she’s in her edgy era it was her eyelet-adorned figure-hugging black mini dress from Ludovic de Saint Sernin's fall/winter 2024 collection which she wore to CinemaCon 2024 a few weeks ago that kicked her new aesthetic into hyperdrive. 

If Anya’s recent red carpet and casual city-slicking looks are anything to go by, we think it’s safe to say that the girly-girl aesthetic is most definitely not on the cards for the A-lister this year and we’re obsessed.

