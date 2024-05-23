Anya Taylor-Joy's sultry red leather mini dress is her edgiest yet

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



It’s become very clear that actress Anya Taylor-Joy is in her edgy dressing era but her most recent racy red leather option has just put it into hyperdrive.

© Getty Red is definitely your colour Anya

The Menu actress decided on a micro mini red leather dress from Mugler’s Fall/Winter 2024 ready-to-wear collection. From the front, the striking ensemble looks like your average expertly tailored Mugler creation, featuring intricate ruching around the waist and an asymmetrical sleeve feature.

© Getty We have no notes

However, as all fashion fanatics know, it’s the back of the dress that’s the most important part and that’s exactly the case for Anya’s French-designed showstopper. The piece was fixed via multiple black leather straps, all equally spaced out to show off her back and upper thigh in a sultry statement.

© Getty We love a statement lip look

For accessories, the Golden Globe award-winner chose to don a pair of pointed-toe pumps in the same deep red hue, a silver metal arm cuff from Tiffany & Co. and a pair of simple silver hoop earrings. For glam, she opted for a bold red lip look which is quickly becoming her go-to, a slick back ponytail with a middle part and an accentuating black winged eyeliner look.

She wore the look to appear on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in The Big Apple yesterday.

© Getty Obsessed is an understatement

Anya’s striking look comes just days after she sported one of her most edgy ensembles while out and about in New York City. The look in question featured four belts made into a mini skirt paired with a sheer black turtleneck, a cherry red leather jacket and the same hair and makeup she wore yesterday.

It’s no secret that Anya has been at the top of our fashion watchlist for a while but her daring Mugler look may have just secured her the top spot for the world's most enviable style icon.