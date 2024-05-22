Bella Hadid is dripping in diamonds in unreal backless dress

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



After a rather lengthy hiatus from all things modelling, fashion and social media Bella Hadid has made it very clear that she’s hung up her cowboy hat for the season and is focussing on sporting seriously jaw-dropping sheer slip dresses, nude gowns and itty-bitty Gucci mini skirts.

© Getty What can't she pull off?

Just yesterday while on official It-girl business, Bella, with the help of her celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, decided on an archival gown from Dsquared2’s FW 2006 collection. The stunning silver dress featured a plunging neckline with gathered bustier detailing and a seriously stunning draped, low-back statement design. As the cherry on top of the metallic moment, crystal-encrusted straps were fixed to the dress and used as a dainty belt and cascading statement.

© Getty A moment for the back of the dress

For jewellery, the youngest Hadid sister dripped in full Chopard diamonds, deciding on an elegant tear-drop style necklace with matching earrings and two striking rings.

© Getty When we say "dripping in diamonds" we really mean "dripping"

The Orebella founder wore the dress to attend the Chopard “Once Upon A Time” evening at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival. Other famed faces including Diane Kruger, Demi Moore, Poppy Delevigne and Nicky Hilton were also in attendance for the opulent night.

© Getty Bels really is in her high fashion era

This isn’t the first elegant ensemble the business mogul has donned since being in Cannes. Just yesterday she stepped out in a sheer brown Saint Laurent dress to attend the screening of The Apprentice. She was then spotted on the same day donning an itty-bitty gold mini dress, kitten heel pumps and a pair of transparent sunglasses.

Although we’ve been living for Bella’s Western-inspired cowgirlcore looks over the last few months, our fashion-loving hearts can’t help but feel a little happier after witnessing her plethora of stellar French Riviera ensembles. It’s become overly apparent that for Miss Bella Hadid, once a style maven, always a style maven.