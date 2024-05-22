Bella Hadid is dripping in diamonds in unreal backless dress

After a rather lengthy hiatus from all things modelling, fashion and social media Bella Hadid has made it very clear that she’s hung up her cowboy hat for the season and is focussing on sporting seriously jaw-dropping sheer slip dresses, nude gowns and itty-bitty Gucci mini skirts.
Just yesterday while on official It-girl business, Bella, with the help of her celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, decided on an archival gown from Dsquared2’s FW 2006 collection. The stunning silver dress featured a plunging neckline with gathered bustier detailing and a seriously stunning draped, low-back statement design. As the cherry on top of the metallic moment, crystal-encrusted straps were fixed to the dress and used as a dainty belt and cascading statement.
For jewellery, the youngest Hadid sister dripped in full Chopard diamonds, deciding on an elegant tear-drop style necklace with matching earrings and two striking rings.
The Orebella founder wore the dress to attend the Chopard “Once Upon A Time” evening at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival. Other famed faces including Diane Kruger, Demi Moore, Poppy Delevigne and Nicky Hilton were also in attendance for the opulent night.
This isn’t the first elegant ensemble the business mogul has donned since being in Cannes. Just yesterday she stepped out in a sheer brown Saint Laurent dress to attend the screening of The Apprentice. She was then spotted on the same day donning an itty-bitty gold mini dress, kitten heel pumps and a pair of transparent sunglasses.
Although we’ve been living for Bella’s Western-inspired cowgirlcore looks over the last few months, our fashion-loving hearts can’t help but feel a little happier after witnessing her plethora of stellar French Riviera ensembles. It’s become overly apparent that for Miss Bella Hadid, once a style maven, always a style maven.