Bella Hadid's sheer nude dress is a vintage Dior treasure

Although supermodel Bella Hadid is taking a hiatus from strutting her stuff on Miu Miu and Jacquemus' Fashion Week catwalks, her recent New York ensemble proves that once a high fashion muse, always a high fashion muse.

© Getty I am obsessed with this Bella era

Stepping out yesterday in The Big Apple, Gigi Hadid’s little sister sported an elegant fitted sheer nude dress, adorned with delicate flower petal accents and a fringe hem trim from Dior’s Summer/Spring 2004 ready-to-wear collection. She paired the ensemble with a pair of nude peep-toe heels and a dainty single-diamante necklace. As for her hair, she swapped out her famed slick back bun look for a floaty loose wave style, complete with face-framing curtain bangs.

The vintage Dior moment comes just days after she debuted the very first product in her much anticipated new namesake fragrance brand Orebella. Just yesterday she gave fans a sneak peek into what to expect, stating that the brand will offer “the first intentional skin parfum” which are free from alcohol.

© Instagram / @bellahadid Bella is the poster girl for cowgirl-chic

Over the last few months, Bella has made it clear to her fans that she’s giving her modelling life a back seat and focusing more on herself and what brings her joy. For Bella, that consists of spending time with her equine family, donning cowgirl boots and hats to compete in horse dancing events.

Bella’s recent NYC look comes as a surprise to fashion fans (ourselves included) as her usual off-duty looks consist of blue jeans, loafers, knee-high tights and oversized polo shirts. We can’t help but wonder if her girly girl look is a test drive ensemble for what she might or might not be wearing at Monday’s Met Gala. After all, it can’t be a coincidence that she’s in NYC just days before the biggest day in fashion.