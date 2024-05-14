Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Cannes 2024: the best street style looks from Anya Taylor Joy to Romee Strijd
Cannes Film Festival 2024: the best street style looks

From Anya Taylor-Joy to Romee Strijd, check out all the incredible fashion moments from La Croisette

Lauren Ramsay
Online Writer
2 minutes ago
As the glamorous Cannes Film Festival rolls out its red carpet for the crème de la crème of cinema, the streets surrounding the iconic French Riviera venue become a runway of their own, showcasing an eclectic fusion of couture, avant-garde and effortlessly chic street style. 

Fashion aficionados and cinephiles alike make their own sartorial statement under the Mediterranean sun with their off-duty fashion choices which, let's be honest, are never exactly "off" duty...

Since its inception in 1946, the annual event's mission has been to "draw attention to and raise the profile of films, with the aim of contributing towards the development of cinema, boosting the film industry worldwide and celebrating cinema at an international level," according to the official awards website.

Well, organisers can rest assured that amid the bustling events spotlighting the cinema industry at Cannes, the VIP guests gracing the invite list are equally commanding attention with their flawless attire. 

Hello! Fashion shared the best street style looks from Cannes 2024 so far:

Anya Taylor-Joy is seen arriving at Hotel Martinez ahead of the 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 13, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/GC Images)© Getty

Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy oozed summer Old Hollywood glamour in a burnt orange strapless dress paired with an oversized raffia hat.

Taylor Hill and Daniel Fryer are seen at Hotel Martinez during the 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 14, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/GC Images)© Getty

Taylor Hill

Taylor opted for pastel hues in straight-leg jeans, a mellow yellow cardigan and silver ballet flats, paired with a mint green Chanel crossbody.

Paola Turani is seen at Hotel Martinez during the 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 14, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/GC Images)© Getty

Paola Turani

The model oozed cool-girl glamour in a beige cut-out blazer, nude mules and a matching top-handle bag with gold hardware.

Shanina Shaik is seen at Hotel Martinez during the 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 14, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/GC Images)© Getty

Shanina Shaik

Perfecting high-low dressing, Shanina paired jogging bottoms and chunky trainers with a cropped white tee and a pinstriped blazer.

Cindy Bruna is seen at Hotel Martinez during the 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 14, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/GC Images)© Getty

Cindy Bruna

Cindy added a sprinkling of 70s to her Cannes wardrobe with a cropped tee and denim maxi set from Emilio Pucci.

Romee Strijd is seen at Hotel Martinez during the 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 14, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/GC Images)© Getty

Romee Strijd

The former Victoria's Secret angel made the case for monochrome in a black blazer paired with white trousers, which she tucked into a heeled cowboy boots. 

