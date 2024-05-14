Cannes Film Festival 2024: the best street style looks

As the glamorous Cannes Film Festival rolls out its red carpet for the crème de la crème of cinema, the streets surrounding the iconic French Riviera venue become a runway of their own, showcasing an eclectic fusion of couture, avant-garde and effortlessly chic street style.

Fashion aficionados and cinephiles alike make their own sartorial statement under the Mediterranean sun with their off-duty fashion choices which, let's be honest, are never exactly "off" duty...

Since its inception in 1946, the annual event's mission has been to "draw attention to and raise the profile of films, with the aim of contributing towards the development of cinema, boosting the film industry worldwide and celebrating cinema at an international level," according to the official awards website.

Well, organisers can rest assured that amid the bustling events spotlighting the cinema industry at Cannes, the VIP guests gracing the invite list are equally commanding attention with their flawless attire.

Hello! Fashion shared the best street style looks from Cannes 2024 so far:

© Getty Anya Taylor-Joy Anya Taylor-Joy oozed summer Old Hollywood glamour in a burnt orange strapless dress paired with an oversized raffia hat.

© Getty Taylor Hill Taylor opted for pastel hues in straight-leg jeans, a mellow yellow cardigan and silver ballet flats, paired with a mint green Chanel crossbody.

© Getty Paola Turani The model oozed cool-girl glamour in a beige cut-out blazer, nude mules and a matching top-handle bag with gold hardware.

© Getty Shanina Shaik Perfecting high-low dressing, Shanina paired jogging bottoms and chunky trainers with a cropped white tee and a pinstriped blazer.

© Getty Cindy Bruna Cindy added a sprinkling of 70s to her Cannes wardrobe with a cropped tee and denim maxi set from Emilio Pucci.