Her delectable style file constantly keeps us on our toes, which is why we love it so much. From sheer dresses and 'no trousers' to Old Hollywood-esque accessories and ultra-chic 'quiet luxury' gowns - she's a versatile dressing muse.
It was a tough one to determine, but here are Simone Ashley's 10 best fashion moments of all time...
1/10
Bridgerton S3 premiere, 2024
Simone was a picture of modern glamour in a dazzling silver column dress by Prada at the Bridgerton S3 premiere in New York City.
2/10
Cannes Closing Ceremony, 2024
Her wardrobe in La Croisette this year was a force to be reckoned with, which did not waiver from start to finish. At the closing ceremony, she took the LBD and made it red carpet-appropriate in a stunning asymmetrical dress from Stella McCartney.
3/10
Cannes Film Festival, 2024
She oozed bridal chic in cool-girl quiet luxury label Tove, at the L'Oréal Lights On Women's Worth event in Cannes.
4/10
The Little Mermaid premiere, 2023
Talk about dressing for the occasion. She wore a two-tone mini dress by Versace to TLM premiere, with cascading ruffles to represent a mermaid's tail.
5/10
Vogue World, 2023
A contender for her best look of all time? At the 2023 Vogue World event she stunned in a white bodysuit with a structured pearl outer layer. The most iconic example of the 'underwear as outerwear' trend.
She perfected the hooded dress trend in a dazzling slinky gown by cool-girl label 16Arlington.
8/10
Tiffany & Co. brand exhibition, 2022
She gave 1920s Hollywood Glamour a contemporary twist in a slim-fitting 16Arlington dress complete with a dramatic fluffy stole.
9/10
Time100 Gala, 2022
Proving her penchant for fashion versatility, she wore a contemporary black sheer shirt adorned with yellow lichen-like embroidery, skintight trousers and stilettos to match.
10/10
BAFTAs, 2022
Fashion fanatics would recognise this as Valentino in an instant. In Pierpaolo Piccioli's now iconic 'PP' colour, Simone stole the red carpet in bold trousers and a sheer shirt featuring a dramatic cape.