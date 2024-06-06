Since she captured hearts as Kate Bridgerton (nee, Sharma) on Netflix's hit show Bridgerton, Simone Ashley has cemented herself as a darling of the fashion sphere.

Also recognised for her role as Olivia Hanan in Sex Education, the British actress has an unparalleled sartorial prowess, unafraid to experiment with her aesthetic.

MORE: The 11 most stylish Bridgerton cast red carpet moments

READ: Bridgerton Season 3: fashion fans are all saying the same thing

Her delectable style file constantly keeps us on our toes, which is why we love it so much. From sheer dresses and 'no trousers' to Old Hollywood-esque accessories and ultra-chic 'quiet luxury' gowns - she's a versatile dressing muse.

It was a tough one to determine, but here are Simone Ashley's 10 best fashion moments of all time...

1/ 10 © Getty Bridgerton S3 premiere, 2024 Simone was a picture of modern glamour in a dazzling silver column dress by Prada at the Bridgerton S3 premiere in New York City.

2/ 10 © Gisela Schober Cannes Closing Ceremony, 2024 Her wardrobe in La Croisette this year was a force to be reckoned with, which did not waiver from start to finish. At the closing ceremony, she took the LBD and made it red carpet-appropriate in a stunning asymmetrical dress from Stella McCartney.

3/ 10 © People Picture/Raymond/Shutterstock Cannes Film Festival, 2024 She oozed bridal chic in cool-girl quiet luxury label Tove, at the L'Oréal Lights On Women's Worth event in Cannes.

4/ 10 © Axelle/Bauer-Griffin The Little Mermaid premiere, 2023 Talk about dressing for the occasion. She wore a two-tone mini dress by Versace to TLM premiere, with cascading ruffles to represent a mermaid's tail.

5/ 10 © Mike Marsland Vogue World, 2023 A contender for her best look of all time? At the 2023 Vogue World event she stunned in a white bodysuit with a structured pearl outer layer. The most iconic example of the 'underwear as outerwear' trend.

6/ 10 © Getty Dior pre-fall show, 2023 She channeled her inner Kate Sharma at Dior’s pre-fall 2023 show in Mumbai, wearing an etheral, elegant gown fit for a modern princess.

7/ 10 © Karwai Tang Fashion Awards, 2022 She perfected the hooded dress trend in a dazzling slinky gown by cool-girl label 16Arlington.

8/ 10 © Getty Tiffany & Co. brand exhibition, 2022 She gave 1920s Hollywood Glamour a contemporary twist in a slim-fitting 16Arlington dress complete with a dramatic fluffy stole.

9/ 10 © Jamie McCarthy Time100 Gala, 2022 Proving her penchant for fashion versatility, she wore a contemporary black sheer shirt adorned with yellow lichen-like embroidery, skintight trousers and stilettos to match.