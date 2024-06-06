Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Bridgerton's Simone Ashley's 10 best fashion moments - see photos
Digital Cover fashion-trends

Simone Ashley's 10 best fashion moments of all time

The actress, who plays Kate Sharma in Netflix's hit series Bridgerton, is the definition of an It-girl

Lauren Ramsay
Online Writer
2 minutes ago
Since she captured hearts as Kate Bridgerton (nee, Sharma) on Netflix's hit show Bridgerton, Simone Ashley has cemented herself as a darling of the fashion sphere.

Also recognised for her role as Olivia Hanan in Sex Education, the British actress has an unparalleled sartorial prowess, unafraid to experiment with her aesthetic.

Her delectable style file constantly keeps us on our toes, which is why we love it so much. From sheer dresses and 'no trousers' to Old Hollywood-esque accessories and ultra-chic 'quiet luxury' gowns - she's a versatile dressing muse.

It was a tough one to determine, but here are Simone Ashley's 10 best fashion moments of all time...

1/10

Simone Ashley attends Netflix's "Bridgerton" Season 3 World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on May 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage)© Getty

Bridgerton S3 premiere, 2024

Simone was a picture of modern glamour in a dazzling silver column dress by Prada at the Bridgerton S3 premiere in New York City.

2/10

Cannes Closing Ceremony, 2024© Gisela Schober

Cannes Closing Ceremony, 2024

Her wardrobe in La Croisette this year was a force to be reckoned with, which did not waiver from start to finish. At the closing ceremony, she took the LBD and made it red carpet-appropriate in a stunning asymmetrical dress from Stella McCartney.

3/10

Simone Ashley holding the bottom of her white dress as she walks© People Picture/Raymond/Shutterstock

Cannes Film Festival, 2024

She oozed bridal chic in cool-girl quiet luxury label Tove, at the L'Oréal Lights On Women's Worth event in Cannes.

4/10

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Simone Ashley attends the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

The Little Mermaid premiere, 2023

Talk about dressing for the occasion. She wore a two-tone mini dress by Versace to TLM premiere, with cascading ruffles to represent a mermaid's tail.

5/10

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Simone Ashley attends Vogue World: London 2023 at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on September 14, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)© Mike Marsland

Vogue World, 2023

A contender for her best look of all time? At the 2023 Vogue World event she stunned in a white bodysuit with a structured pearl outer layer. The most iconic example of the 'underwear as outerwear' trend.

6/10

Simone Ashley attends the Christian Dior pre-fall 2023 show © Getty

Dior pre-fall show, 2023

She channeled her inner Kate Sharma at Dior’s pre-fall 2023 show in Mumbai, wearing an etheral, elegant gown fit for a modern princess.

7/10

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 05: Simone Ashley attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)© Karwai Tang

Fashion Awards, 2022

She perfected the hooded dress trend in a dazzling slinky gown by cool-girl label 16Arlington.

8/10

Tiffany & Co. "Vision & Virtuosity" Brand Exhibition Opening Gala at Saatchi Gallery on June 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)© Getty

Tiffany & Co. brand exhibition, 2022

She gave 1920s Hollywood Glamour a contemporary twist in a slim-fitting 16Arlington dress complete with a dramatic fluffy stole.

9/10

Simone Ashley attends the Time100 Next at Second on October 25, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)© Jamie McCarthy

Time100 Gala, 2022

Proving her penchant for fashion versatility, she wore a contemporary black sheer shirt adorned with yellow lichen-like embroidery, skintight trousers and stilettos to match.

10/10

Simone Ashley poses in the winners room during the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

BAFTAs, 2022

Fashion fanatics would recognise this as Valentino in an instant. In Pierpaolo Piccioli's now iconic 'PP' colour, Simone stole the red carpet in bold trousers and a sheer shirt featuring a dramatic cape.


