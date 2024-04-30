Hailey Bieber is a modern power-dressing muse in sheer tights look

When she’s not sunning herself in itsy bitsy red bikinis or pioneering new trends at Coachella, Rhode founder Hailey Bieber can often be found at her beauty empire HQ, donning an array of seriously stylish office-attire ensembles.

Just yesterday the BFF of Kendall Jenner and wife of Justin Bieber posted a series of behind-the-scenes images to her 51.2 million Instagram followers. Captioning the post “office girlie. I (heart emoji) our @rhode HQ” Hails gave die-hard fans both a sneak peek inside the brand's seriously chic office and her killer business-woman wardrobe.

In one image the Peptide Lip Treatment creator and glazed doughnut nails champion can be seen taking a mirror selfie inside the office elevator, donning an oversized pinstripe blazer with structured shoulder pads, a matching skirt with a high-thigh slit, sheer tights and a pair of pointed-toe pump heels. As for accessories, she styled her beloved bubble ‘B’ diamond necklace with her sellout Rhode phone case.

In another image posted on the Rhode Instagram stories, Hails can be seen posing in the boardroom of her empire, sporting another power-dressing look, this time pairing beige suit trousers with a white tank top, a longline grey coat, a pair of strappy heels and the same bubble ‘B’ for Bieber necklace.

This isn't the first time Hailey has schooled us on power dressing. A few days ago Rhode shared another image of their famous founder, this time donning an oversized blazer with a pair of black sweatpants, a bold red cap and her vibrant glow-in-the-dark Coachella nail look.

All in all Hailey’s girl boss office ensembles are giving us the office outfit inspo we didn’t know we needed and we’re obsessed.