Hailey Bieber has made the headscarf and cap combo a thing again- here's 10 options to shop right now

Ever since Hailey Bieber shared her Coachella cap and silk scarf look on her Instagram story last week I haven’t been able to stop thinking about how I can recreate it myself and it seems I’m not the only one.

© Instagram / @haileybieber Hailey jumped on the leopard print trend too

Hailey took to her Instagram earlier this morning to post an image of Rihanna sporting a similar look back in 2017, captioning the pic “4ever the inspo” ensuring her fans knew that queen Riri was the inspiration behind the look. Of course, this look isn't anything new as it was made wildly popular back in the early to mid-90s, but like all great fashion choices, the resurgence 30 years on always hits a little different.

© Getty Rihanna's look that inspired Hailey's recent Coachella outfit

Just like the secretarycore, balletcore and coastal cowgirl trends the TikTok girlies have taken the cap and scarf ensemble and run with it, creating a slew of DIY fashionista and style mavens alike, donning the style for themselves.

As a chronically online girly and self-proclaimed fashion fanatic I trawled the internet to find the best cap and silk scarf options so you don't have to.

From designer delights to “I stole it from my boyfriend” looking caps, here are the top contenders on my list for spring and summer 2024.

Cap Options:

Cotton Twill Baseball Cap Sporty & Rich I love the baby blue and cream colourway and how simple the design is. This cap would be easy to style with multiple different scarves. £50.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

New York Yankees League Cap 9FORTY A NY Yankees cap will forever be a style statement and this burnt orange option is an elevated option that looks luxe. £23.00 AT NEW ERA CAP

Cassandre Cap YSL For lovers of luxury and designer it doesn't get chicer than an embroidered YSL logo cap. £190.00 AT YSL

AA Logo Cap Axel Arigato Because of its washed grey colour, this Axel Arigato hat gives off vintage vibes without actually being a relic. Grey is super easy to pair with everything, and i think this would look super chic with a grey boxy pantsuit. £65.00 AT AXEL ARIGATO

Logo-embroidered organic cotton cap Ganni Everything is better in pink and that's just a fact. Pair this with a cream silk scarf or one in a different shade of pink and add a pair of cat eye sunglasses, et voilà, you're a fashion girlie. £55.00 AT FARFETCH

Scarf Options:

Vasiliki Design Royale Silk Scarf Paolita I love the vibrant red pop of colour on this 100% silk twill scarf. I would pair it with a red lip for an extra statement. £85.00 AT PAOLITA

Graphic Polo Silk Scarf Aspinal Of London Equestrian lovers this scarf is for you. I love the burnt orange colourway paired with the brown detailing. This is a luxury silk option that screams chic. £150.00 AT ASPINAL OF LONDON

Green Floral Patterned Scarf H&M This affordable option from H&M gives you no excuse to try the trend for yourself. The vibrant green tone would look amazing over a cream cap or a electric blue option. £9.99 AT H&M

Check-print silk scarf Burberry A time-old classic this Burberry check-print option is overly iconic. Because of its multiple colourways, this would look great over either a bright, white, black or red cap. £370.00 AT SELFRIDGES

Alphabet Madriana A 45X45 Silk Scarf Liberty For an extra personal touch, Liberty has a great selection of alphabet silk scarves, all adorned with different designs. £95.00 AT LIBERTY

How we chose the pieces:

Aesthetic: Each cap and scarf option in this list would be perfect to replicate Hailey and Rihanna's cap and scarf look. I have chosen to include an array of different colourways that I believe would be perfect for spring and every occasion. Each design of both the caps and scarves is timeless and can be worn time and time again without going out of style.

Price: I have chosen a mix of designer labels and high-street options to ensure there is something for every budget. Most of the scarves on this list are made from silk, warranting a higher price tag.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Fashion Features Writer. With a love for all things fashion (the quirkier the better), I can usually be found playing dress-up in my own wardrobe, watching Gilmore Girls for the 8th time or finding new outfit inspo and DIY musts on TikTok, nothing in my closet is safe from a safety-pin bow embellishment. I have been in the styling world for almost 5 years now, specialising in editorial features, luxury campaigns and music videos. As for the world of magazines, I have worked for various digital and print publications around the world, focusing on fashion. Basically, fashion is my bread and butter.

