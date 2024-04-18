Hailey Bieber has made the headscarf and cap combo a thing again- here's 10 options to shop right now

Ever since Hailey Bieber shared her Coachella cap and silk scarf look on her Instagram story last week I haven’t been able to stop thinking about how I can recreate it myself and it seems I’m not the only one.
Hailey took to her Instagram earlier this morning to post an image of Rihanna sporting a similar look back in 2017, captioning the pic “4ever the inspo” ensuring her fans knew that queen Riri was the inspiration behind the look. Of course, this look isn't anything new as it was made wildly popular back in the early to mid-90s, but like all great fashion choices, the resurgence 30 years on always hits a little different.
Just like the secretarycore, balletcore and coastal cowgirl trends the TikTok girlies have taken the cap and scarf ensemble and run with it, creating a slew of DIY fashionista and style mavens alike, donning the style for themselves.
As a chronically online girly and self-proclaimed fashion fanatic I trawled the internet to find the best cap and silk scarf options so you don't have to.
From designer delights to “I stole it from my boyfriend” looking caps, here are the top contenders on my list for spring and summer 2024.
Cap Options:
Scarf Options:
How we chose the pieces:
Aesthetic: Each cap and scarf option in this list would be perfect to replicate Hailey and Rihanna's cap and scarf look. I have chosen to include an array of different colourways that I believe would be perfect for spring and every occasion. Each design of both the caps and scarves is timeless and can be worn time and time again without going out of style.
Price: I have chosen a mix of designer labels and high-street options to ensure there is something for every budget. Most of the scarves on this list are made from silk, warranting a higher price tag.
Why you should trust me:
I am Hello! Fashion’s Fashion Features Writer. With a love for all things fashion (the quirkier the better), I can usually be found playing dress-up in my own wardrobe, watching Gilmore Girls for the 8th time or finding new outfit inspo and DIY musts on TikTok, nothing in my closet is safe from a safety-pin bow embellishment. I have been in the styling world for almost 5 years now, specialising in editorial features, luxury campaigns and music videos. As for the world of magazines, I have worked for various digital and print publications around the world, focusing on fashion. Basically, fashion is my bread and butter.
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.