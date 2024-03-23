Hailey Bieber nails the ‘no pants’ trend in a throwback sultry all-black ensemble

It’s become very common knowledge by now that one of our favourite style moguls here at H! Fashion is the icon, that is, Miss Hailey Bieber.

Whether she’s donning an itsy bitsy bikini on holiday, a slouchy jumper while out running errands or sporting a sequin mini skirt and oversized fluffy coat in the snow, Hailey is the poster girl for cool girl style.

Time and time again Hailey has proved that there's no trend she can’t execute perfectly and this recent 'no pants' post from her stylist proves exactly that.

© Instagram / @danixmichelle What can't she pull off?

Just yesterday the Rhode founders stylist Dani Michelle, who is also responsible for many of Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian's most iconic looks, posted a throwback image of Hailey to her Instagram of a sultry all-black fit with the caption “filed under superbowl nights.”

In the images Hailey can be seen playing dress up in a hotel room, sporting a pair of sheer black tights, a black bodysuit, pointed leather heels, a stack of diamond choker necklaces, black sunglasses and a long black overcoat.

© Instagram / @danixmichelle Another 'no pants' look styled by Dani

The caption alludes to the fact that this was just one of the many outfits the two cooked up together for the recent Super Bowl held back in mid-February. We can’t be certain but after an extensive deep-dive through both Hailey and Dani’s Instagrams we came to the conclusion that Hailey decided against wearing the all-black ‘no pants’ outfit in public, however girlies will know that even if you don’t wear a great outfit out of the house, it most definitely still deserves some airtime on the grid.

© Instagram / @danixmichelle This Kenny outfit has been living in my head rent-free for months

Upon first look the outfit resembles that ensemble of BFF Kendall’s, which was also styled by Dani, that basically started the whole ‘underwear as outerwear’ wave. Since then stars like Sydney Sweeney, Victoria Beckham and Kristen Stewart have all sported the craze in their own way, proving the trend is currently at an all-time high with no intention of slowing down soon, especially with spring in the air.