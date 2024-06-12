Dakota Johnson's sheer tights and tank dress is the perfect summer combo

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



As much as it saddens us to admit, right now summer is unfortunately not summering hard enough and as a result, we’re having to pivot our seasonal styling options.

Lucky for us there are a few A-list names on our radar who are unknowingly giving us all the transitional wardrobe inspo, and the latest to join the long list of acclaimed names is Madame Web star, Dakota Johnson.

Stepping out yesterday in New York to attend the screening of her new film Daddio, where she plays the part of a taxi passenger who ends up sharing the unfortunate decisions that led to an affair with a married man, Dakota stunned in a Y2K-inspired ensemble that's perfect for the dreary summer weather we’re currently experiencing.

© Getty It's giving Gossip Girl in the best way possible

Pairing a set of opaque sheer tights with a simple, beige-toned tank mini dress, Dakota made a statement for effortless red carpet dressing. She accessorised her cooler-than-cool look with a sleek leather waist belt, fixed with a gold buckle, a set of black pump heels and a chunky black ring on her right hand middle finger.

© Marleen Moise Maybe bangs are on the cards for this summer?

For glam, she let her luscious brunette locks roam free whilst her iconic statement fringe grazed her eyebrows. Keeping on theme with her subtle wardrobe ensemble, Dakota opted for a glossy lip look and a light smokey eye with lots of mascara.

This isn’t the first time Dakota has made a point for trans-seasonal dressing. Late last month she was spotted out and about filming a new A24 romantic-comedy film in a tailored pinstripe mini skirt, white button-up blouse, sheer tights and a set of Adidas Gazelle sneakers.

Although we’re not over the moon about the current weather situation, Dakota's recent red carpet look has given us some much-needed outfit inspiration to tie us over until the heatwave arrives.