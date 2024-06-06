Dua Lipa just donned a mesh bag and it's set to be summer's most trending accessory

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Mesh ballet flats finally have a partner in fashion crime and Dua Lipa just debuted it on her Instagram.

Introducing this summer's most notable and soon-to-be sellout new bag trend - the mesh shoulder bag.

Posting to her 88.2 million Instagram followers yesterday the British songstress announced that she was “v excited to kick off the summer tour in Berlin!!!!!” accompanied by a series of it-girl-approved images. The one image that caught our attention in particular was the second slide in her 10-image dump which showed a back shot of her and her cherry cola hair soaking in the Helmut Newton Foundation museum.

© Instagram / @dualipa The ultimate "whats in my bag" bag

Donning a black blazer, Dua spiced up her monochromatic fit with an Alaïa woven shoulder bag, made from the same mesh fabric as the brand's now iconic mesh ballet flats. Inside the bag Dua put her personal possessions on display, including a Goyard card holder and a pair of wire headphones.

As we all know, mesh in all forms has been trumping the fashion world this season, from ballet flats, to see-through skirts and slinky dresses, it seems that every style aficionado and their dog is donning it in one way or another.

Even our Fashion Writer Lauren Ramsay jumped on the mesh bandwagon, styling a pair of Dear Frances ballet flats five ways just to see how versatile the trend really is.

Dua is currently in her mesh era (much like the rest of us) recently sporting an opulent full black mesh and lace two-piece set to attend this year's Met Gala. If our calculations are correct, we’re about to see a lot more mesh from the Houdini singer as she kicks off her summer tour.