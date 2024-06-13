Lila Moss proudly shows off diabetes monitor in new fashion campaign

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Kate Moss’ daughter Lila Moss has been in the modelling game since her very first birthday back in 2003. Now, at 21 years old, she’s taking the taboo out of type one diabetic representation.

Posting to her Instagram yesterday in celebration of diabetes week, the model, muse and style maven shared a series of stylised images from a recent Zara Denim campaign, one being a back shot which shows her diabetes monitor on her left arm.

Lila captioned the post “It’s diabetes week. Showing off my libre for @zara denim. you’re never alone!!!” which caused a flurry of supportive comments from fans, friends and others living with diabetes. One comment praised Lila for shedding light on the subject, saying “I’ve lived with T1D for 30 years and I can’t tell you how much I appreciate you. If I had someone like you when I was growing up, it would have changed my life. Thank you for being here now!” while others encouraged her to “show it off”, coining her a “diabetic queen”.

© Getty Lila proudly showed off her monitor on the steps of the Met

It’s rare that we see diabetes representation and high fashion in the same room but for Lila, she’s been on a constant mission to blur those lines. In 2022 she attended the Met Gala with her famous mother, donning a sultry sheer Burberry dress that showed off her monitor. She also made waves on the catwalk during Versace's Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022 show, pairing a Versace printed swimsuit and blazer with a monitor on her thigh.

© Getty Lila made her monitor an accessory on the catwalk

According to a 2021 NHS report more than 200,000 Brits have been diagnosed with type one diabetes with funding for more reliable technology at an all-time high.

At 21 years old, Lila is single-handedly proving that living with a chronic disease should not be swept under the rug, instead, it should be recognised, talked about and championed in every industry.