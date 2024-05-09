This is how Lila Moss does holiday style on the Orient Express

When your mother is supermodel royalty Kate Moss and your father is co-founder of Dazed Media, it’s genetically impossible to not be an ‘it’ girl and Lila Moss just proved exactly that while holidaying on the famous Orient Express train in Malaysia.

Posting to her 619 thousand followers yesterday, the model, muse and certified cool-girl shared a series of photos of her and her besties on their travels and in each pic she’s donning a stylish ensemble that has us seriously excited for summer.

© Instagram / @lilamoss This is what we call a seriously stylish summer ensemble

In one image Lila styled a one-shouldered fitted slip dress in a divine buttercup yellow hue with a pair of black cut-out ballet flats, complete with dainty ankle laces. This season pastel yellows are set to be one of the fashion sphere's biggest trends, Hello! Fashion’s Style Writer Chloe Gallacher explains that although the shade can instil “fear into some, and can be somewhat garish” styling it right, just like Lila, “is the main component to ensuring the soon-to-be cultivated hue suits you and your style.”

© Instagram / @lilamoss Lila is the spitting image of her mother Kate in this pic

In another post the YSL Beauty Partner channelled her in Y2K energy, sporting a straight neckline vibrant blue dress with simple green sequin trim and a simple black halter-neck fastening. She styled the party look with a dainty chain necklace, her long blonde locks in a middle part and a stack of gold rings.

Lila and her gal pals were on the Orient Express as part of the SaveWildTigers cause, a “creative, proactive campaigning organisation dedicated to fighting the plight facing wild tigers, habitat & connected ecosystems.”

In Lila's Insta caption, she explained how the “dream trip” gave her and her friends the “experience to immerse ourselves in a country where tigers are so precious.”

Lila’s holiday ensembles are the perfect inspiration for those of us stuck in limbo on what to wear as the weather gets warmer. If in doubt a slip dress in butter yellow will do the trick, as per Lila’s example.