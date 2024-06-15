Akshata Murty braves the rain in blushing pink for Trooping the Colour

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Akshata Murty braved the rain in a stunning pink ensemble for the Trooping the Colour ceremony, where she and her husband, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, were VIP guests among the rest of the dignitaries.

Since her husband took on the role of Prime Minister in 2022, Akshata's fashion sense has garnered increased attention, with many looking up to her as a style icon.

Her ability to blend traditional style with contemporary brands has made her wardrobe choices a topic of interest. At Trooping the Colour, despite the rainy weather, Akshata's chic pink outfit stood out, highlighting her knack for fashion and her ability to dress impeccably for any occasion.

© Getty Akshata didn't let the rain stand in the way of a great outfit

Akshata wore a beautifully coordinated outfit consisting of a skirt and matching jacket. She completed her look with a white saucer hat adorned with a pink bow, adding a touch of elegance to the rainy occasion.

Akshata Murty's prominence in the public eye soared after her husband Rishi Sunak was appointed Prime Minister in October 2022, following King Charles III's invitation for him to form a government. Despite the significant shift in their lives, Akshata has maintained her personal style, continuing to influence many with her fashion choices.

© John Phillips The couple watched from Horse Guards Parade to celebrate the official birthday of the Monarch

An accomplished academic, Akshata undertook an MBA at Stanford University, where she further honed her skills and knowledge. Her passion for fashion led her to abandon a career in finance and marketing. In 2011 she launched her eponymous clothing label, Akshata, establishing her as a notable figure in the fashion industry.

Trooping the Colour ceremony, a significant event in the British royal calendar, was graced by her presence, adding a touch of glamour to the proceedings. Her sartorial choices not only reflect her personal taste but also symbolise her role as a modern and influential figure in the public eye. As she continues to navigate her life alongside the Prime Minister, Akshata Murty's fashion journey remains one to watch.