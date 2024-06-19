Maya Jama and Stormzy are stylish couple goals in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Stylish couples are few and far between these days but Maya Jama and her beau Stormzy just proved they’re well on their way to being crowned the king and queen of the fashion realm.

© Getty Couple goals

Spotted yesterday in Paris France, the loved-up duo decided on head-to-toe Louis Vuitton ensembles to attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show, designed by music and fashion industry heavyweight, Pharell Williams.

© Getty We're obsessed with a chic twin-set

Maya opted for luxury comfort, choosing an oversized velvet checker print pyjama set in rich navy blue. She styled the cosy co-ord with a set of high heels, twinkling diamond earrings, a silver Louis Vuitton clutch bag and a sleek middle-parted hair look.

© Getty Street style at its finest

The Love Island host's other half Stormzy, chose a cowgirl-core-inspired tan bomber jacket with matching beige trousers, crisp white trainers and a plain white t-shirt.

This is the first time we’ve seen the power couple together at an opulent event in a while, the last time they were spotted dressed to the nines was back at last year's Fashion Awards in London. Although the pair didn’t walk the red carpet together they shared many intimate hand-holding moments and laughs in-between Maya’s official hosting duties.

© Getty Rih and A$AP are forever serving looks

Maya and Stormzy join the likes of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who have unofficially coined the mom and dad of the fashion sphere, often seen serving killer looks while on dinner dates, out and about on parent duty with their two sons and on opulent red carpets around the globe.

Although we think the duo missed an opportunity to step out in full matching designer looks, we’ll take what we can get and hope that in the very near future we’re treated to exactly that.